What did Meek Mill say about Joe Biden? Rapper seemingly mocks US President as he runs for office again

On Tuesday, January 16, Meek Mill, the American rapper, tweeted that Joe Biden is too old to be President of the United States. The 36-year-old argued that Biden's age makes it impractical for him to make important decisions about the country, including alleged defense calls about missiles.

"Joe Biden is too old to be our president ‘respectfully’ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing."

Meek’s post came after some reports alleged that the US President spoke to Iran’s leaders, but they still went through with bombing Northern Iraq, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Meek Mill says Joe Biden is "too old" to be President of the United States of America

Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He began his music career as a battle rapper and later formed a rap group, The Bloodhoundz, which has disbanded. The 36-year-old has recently been outspoken about politics and the upcoming elections.

On Tuesday, Meek Mill responded to a report alleging that Joe Biden said he communicated with Iran’s leaders about the airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. As per Hip Hop Dx, the President told reporters,

"I've already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything."

Iran's leaders allegedly did not listen to Biden, which resulted in “reckless and imprecise” ballistic missiles damaging the U.S. consulate and killing six civilians in the process. Meek Mill claimed on social media that Joe is too old to make military and defense decisions about countries.

This is not the first time that Meek Mill has criticized Joe Biden's actions as President of the US. In November 2023, the rapper blasted Potus for allegedly lying about weapons deals in his hometown of Philadelphia.

As per Hip Hop Dx, Mr. Biden claimed that trucks were coming up on locations "selling weapons, selling guns" in the streets of New York City and Philadelphia. He allegedly explained that in the future, the consequences for these types of exchanges will be worse.

Meek Mill, however, took offense to Biden’s alleged remarks and posted an Instagram Story calling him out. He wrote,

“Gotta be the army pulling up with trucks of guns in Philly. This not true unless he know something we don’t know!”

In 2021, the Dreams & Nightmares rapper came together with Drake and numerous other rappers and athletes to draw Washington D.C.’s attention to marijuana reform.

According to Fox13, the group sent to The White House in September, addressing President Biden, urging him for the pardon of all non-violent cannabis offenders currently incarcerated in prisons across the country. Other rappers who supported the bill include Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, Kodak Black, Dave East, T.I., and 2 Chainz, as per Hip Hop Dx.