“Better question is why he crawl in the car”: Meek Mill has fans guessing how he recorded his viral video without holding the camera

Meek Mill recently left fans confused with his latest Instagram story. In a shaky clip, the singer can be seen reciting lyrics while trying to climb into the back seat of his car using both hands. After Hollywood Unlocked posted his video, many fans questioned how he recorded the video while climbing into the car.

Meek Mill's Instagram Story comes after the release of Rick Ross and Mill's collaborative album, Too Good To Be True.

"Crawling in the car with two hands is insane": Netizens confused after watching Meek Mill's video

People on the internet pointed out that Meek Mill crawled on his two hands while trying to get into the car. Mill's story left fans guessing on various ways how he could have recorded the video.

Earlier in August, Rick Ross and Mill revealed the track list for their new album, Too Good to Be True, which includes a 17-song set-list. The album includes collaborations with Future, DJ Khaleed, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, The - Dream, Jeremih, French Montana, and others.

The album is Mill's first release with Gamma, after the latter's executive vice president of content, Breyon Prescott, allegedly convinced Ross to join Gamma. Meanwhile, Ross, in a press release, said:

"You know Breyon and I have been making money together for a long time; even more important, we have always been able to do great business, which is why I look forward to this partnership with Gamma."

He added:

"This is a big move for Larry to be in the position he's in and for me to be in the position I'm in. It's only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves."

The tracklist of the album reads:

Shaq & Kobe

Star Island

Go to Hell

800 Karats

Dead Last Ft Vory & Fabulous

They Don't Really Love You

Million Dollar Trap

Grandiose Ft Vory

Above The Law Ft Teyana Taylor & DJ Khaled

Fine Lines Ft Wale & The Dream

Gold Medals Ft Jeremih

Iconic

Lyrical Eazy

Pillow Talk

Millionaire Row Ft French Montana

In Luv with the Money Ft Future

Shaq & Kobe (Remix) Ft Shaquille O'Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A