“Better question is why he crawl in the car”: Meek Mill has fans guessing how he recorded his viral video without holding the camera

By Soujanya Shapur
Modified Nov 28, 2023 06:48 GMT
Meek Mill confuses fans with new Instagram story (image via @Naija_PR on X)
Meek Mill recently left fans confused with his latest Instagram story. In a shaky clip, the singer can be seen reciting lyrics while trying to climb into the back seat of his car using both hands. After Hollywood Unlocked posted his video, many fans questioned how he recorded the video while climbing into the car.

Meek Mill's Instagram Story comes after the release of Rick Ross and Mill's collaborative album, Too Good To Be True.

A fan questions Meek's video (image via @biggrojo18 on Instagram)
"Crawling in the car with two hands is insane": Netizens confused after watching Meek Mill's video

People on the internet pointed out that Meek Mill crawled on his two hands while trying to get into the car. Mill's story left fans guessing on various ways how he could have recorded the video.

Netizens find the singer crazy (image via @pruitt.1 on Instagram)
Others considered that it was his ray-ban glasses with hidden camera that did the trick (image via @karma__made__me on Instagram)
Netizens make fun of Meek Mill (image via @dadandboujie on Instagram)
More fans make fun of Meek Mill (image via @d.terezakiss on Instagram)
Others point out that Mill was drunk (image via @lordsolomontheseer on Instagram)
Another user points out the Ray Ban glasses (image via @heavygoddesss on Instagram)
Earlier in August, Rick Ross and Mill revealed the track list for their new album, Too Good to Be True, which includes a 17-song set-list. The album includes collaborations with Future, DJ Khaleed, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, The - Dream, Jeremih, French Montana, and others.

The album is Mill's first release with Gamma, after the latter's executive vice president of content, Breyon Prescott, allegedly convinced Ross to join Gamma. Meanwhile, Ross, in a press release, said:

"You know Breyon and I have been making money together for a long time; even more important, we have always been able to do great business, which is why I look forward to this partnership with Gamma."

He added:

"This is a big move for Larry to be in the position he's in and for me to be in the position I'm in. It's only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves."

The tracklist of the album reads:

  • Shaq & Kobe
  • Star Island
  • Go to Hell
  • 800 Karats
  • Dead Last Ft Vory & Fabulous
  • They Don't Really Love You
  • Million Dollar Trap
  • Grandiose Ft Vory
  • Above The Law Ft Teyana Taylor & DJ Khaled
  • Fine Lines Ft Wale & The Dream
  • Gold Medals Ft Jeremih
  • Iconic
  • Lyrical Eazy
  • Pillow Talk
  • Millionaire Row Ft French Montana
  • In Luv with the Money Ft Future
  • Shaq & Kobe (Remix) Ft Shaquille O'Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A
