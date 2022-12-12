What did Kanye say about Meek Mill on Clubhouse? Beef explained as latter trolls rapper with family dig

American rapper Meek Mill recently clapped back at Kanye West after the latter trolled him in his latest public appearance.

On December 1, Kanye appeared on an episode of Clubhouse with Wack 100 and discussed his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt worn during Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Kanye went on to slam celebrities who called him out for his t-shirt, including Meek Mill, who apparently offered advice over his offending outfit, something that the father-of-four found hilarious.

"And I put White Lives Matter on a t-shirt. And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?"

Kanye started laughing uncontrollably and added:

"This is the funniest thing. Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills. That part was really funny to me."

Meek Mill takes a dig at Kanye West for living without his family

After Kanye West's comments about Meek Mill went viral, the Going Bad rapper took to his Twitter handle to troll Kanye.

Without taking his name, Mill tweeted about the Famous rapper's appearance on Clubhouse and took a dig at his current circumstances.

"Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal ..’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol."

Back in October 2022, Meek Mill was among several celebrities to publicly call out Kanye West for his antics. After the Bound 2 rapper was slammed online post his Yeezy season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week, Mill took to his Instagram story and stated he can no longer see him go against his own.

"I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god! And came home and watched him sh*t on my name and brand like nothing… I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna sh*t on street Ni**as you just said it to boosie…”

Mill shared a 2019 interview clip of West with Big Boy where he took a dig at him, seemingly accusing him of sleeping with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and rapping about controversial things that "could get you locked up and then saying you about prison reform."

Adding to his lengthy Instagram story, Meek Mill added:

"It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame… ion need no verses from no ni**as because I been hot since 13. Speaking from a ni**a that been buying support ye since he came out .. but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy … look how hard you came at me ni**as know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people.”

Kanye West has seen a professional downfall ever since he made anti-Semitic comments on social media and in interviews.

