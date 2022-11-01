Meek Mill Wells Fargo center concert: Tickets, where to buy, price and more

American rapper and singer Meek Mill has announced a concert on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his debut studio album Dreams & Nightmares. The concert will take place at Mill’s hometown in Philadelphia. The show, billed as the "Meek Mill + Friends Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert," will take place on Saturday, November 26 at Wells Fargo Center.

Dreams and Nightmares was released on October 30, 2012, on Warner Brother records. The album’s title track of the same name became immensely popular and received a double-platinum certification. When the album was first released, it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album was supported by four singles in total including, Amen, Burn, Young & Gettin' It, and Believe It. It featured guest appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Wale, Trey Songz, Drake, Big Sean, John Legend, Louie V, 2 Chainz, Kirko Bangz, Sam Sneak, and Mary J. Blige.

The artist most recently performed the song at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Eagles’ Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Meek Mill Wells Fargo center concert tickets

Tickets for the "Meek Mill + Friends Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert" will be available from November 2 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster. A presale will begin on November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Wells Fargo Center’s website notes that tickets will be delivered via mobile and will arrive one week before the show date. Each ticket will have an eight-person limit. Presales for the show will be available via Live Nation, Venue, and other platforms.

The Meek Mill Wells Fargo concert will also have platinum seats. The venue’s website notes that platinum seats are premium tickets to concerts and other events made available by artists and event providers. The tickets give fans fair and safe access to some of the best seats in the house. Currently, platinum seats are not available for the event, and are likely to be made available closer to the date of the concert.

More about Meek Mills

Dreams & Nightmares gained traction in 2018 when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Meek Mill, who was arrested at the time, had responded to this sudden rise to fame, noting:

“I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

On November 6, 2017, Mill was sentenced for up to four years in state prison for violating his probation. The rapper was on probation for nearly a decade after being convicted on gun and drug charges at 21. Following his sentence, #FreeMeek remained a rallying cry, both online and offline.

Meek received support from the likes of American civil rights activist and football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and a protest led by Rick Ross and Philadelphia basketball legend Julius Erving demanded the artist’s sentence be overturned. On April 24, 2018, Meek Mill was ordered to be released on bail by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

In 2012, Mill announced the launch of his own label imprint, Dream Chasers Records, named after his Mixtape series. In 2015, he released his second album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, and his third album, Wins & Losses, in 2016 followed by his fourth studio album, Championships in 2018. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with lead single, Going Bad (featuring Drake), peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meek’s most recent album is Expensive Pain, which was released on October 1, 2021.

