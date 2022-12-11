“He refuses to stop”: Watchdog group names Kanye West ‘Antisemite of the Year’

American rapper Kanye West has been given the title of "Antisemite of the Year" by a watchdog group called StopAntisemitism.

As per TMZ, the group named the Donda rapper the "most problematic person of 2022," after they got nearly 10,000 votes from members online.

While speaking with the publication, StopAntisemitism's Executive Director, Liora Rez, stated:

"Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop. His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm."

Rez added that the United States is already seeing a surge in hate directed towards Jews and that the 45-year-old artist is doing nothing but adding fuel to the fire.

Kanye West is not the only celebrity on StopAntisemitism's infamous list

Although Kanye West won the title of "Antisemite of the Year," he is not the only celebrity known for his anti-Jew remarks. In fact, he was joined by two other people, Mohammad Hadid (the father of supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid) and Jon Minadeo II.

Jordanian-American real estate developer Hadid has openly blamed the Jews for the conditions of Palestinians, like urging the eradication of Israel by using the pro-Palestinian rallying slogan, "from the river to the sea."

The 74-year-old has been known to disseminate lazy stereotypes about Jews and power within his prominent circle, and has repeatedly blamed them for his own financial woes.

In October 2022, Hadid shared an Instagram post with his followers, where he compared Zionist Jews to Hitler.

"Hitler labeled the Jews as terrorists and the Germans believed and cowardly did the crime of the century. And the Zionists labeled the Palestinians terrorists in their own land. Fear no longer, the Zionists are the terrorist in our own land."

The founder of a white supremacist group, the Goyim Defense League, Jon Minadeo II, is responsible for hanging a banner reading "Kanye is right about the Jews" over Los Angeles' 405 freeway.

According to the New York Post, the group stated:

“Minadeo organizes and directs his followers to drop thousands of anti-Semitic flyers across America blaming everything on Jews, from 9/11 to COVID to the war in Ukraine."

While this year it was Kanye West, Mohammad Hadid, and Jon Minadeo II, women previously dominated the “Anti Semite of the Year” titles in 2021.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, British singer Dua Lipa, and Ben & Jerry’s executive Anuradha Mittal were all dishonered with the infamous title.

Kanye West has seen a sudden professional and personal downfall after he began spreading hatred against Jews on his social media and other interviews.

The spree began after he was spotted wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week 2022. He then started sharing anti-Semitic posts on Instagram and Twitter, which led to his handles being restricted.

