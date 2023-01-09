WATCH: Meek Mill and Wallo fight video goes viral 

American rapper Meek Mill seemingly got into an altercation with Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast host Wallo during an MMA fight between Philly boxers Gervonta Davis and Jaron Ennis on Saturday, January 7, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The fight was stopped during the eighth round due to Meek Mill’s scuffle in the audience or his fight during a fight, as internet users have put it.

In a video that has gone viral, an agitated Meek Mill can be seen with the camera turning towards Wallo, donning a red jacket in the video.

According to Crossing Board, Mill was present in the audience during the fight when something was said about world champion boxer Gary Russel Jr or his friends when the situation escalated. While some internet users speculated that Mill got into a fight with Wallo, others noted that Wallo was present there to de-escalate the situation, and it was Russel Jr that Mill got into the fight with.

Watch the video below:

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom ! Chileeeee!!!! #MeekMill got into a heated exchange at the boxing match and #Wallo was TTG behind him ohkay Chileeeee!!!! #MeekMill got into a heated exchange at the boxing match and #Wallo was TTG behind him ohkay 👀! https://t.co/n55HnHcdD2

Meek Mill says he was nice to everyone at the fight

In a series of tweets, Mill, who supported Gervonta Davis, explained his side of the story. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote:

"I was nice to everybody at that fight if you was there you saw! The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive … everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up!"

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 Meek Mill DreamChaser crew FIGHT in the crowd during Gervonta Davis fight. Meek & Wallo Try to Deescalte Situation Meek Mill DreamChaser crew FIGHT in the crowd during Gervonta Davis fight. Meek & Wallo Try to Deescalte Situation https://t.co/6FnjA9iKs8

"I would never let no petty sh*t escalate to let somebody movie run …. I just walked away .. I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins."

Davis defeated Garcia after the latter could not get up after the eighth round. As per Mirror, just minutes before the eighth round ended, referee Albert Earl Brown was forced to halt proceedings as Meek Mill and Russel Jr got into a verbal spat. According to the publication, the two got into an argument over the predictions for the fight, with Mill predicting a Davis stoppage.

Mirror cited Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports, who on Fight Hub TV noted:

"We had different fan bases. We had the Russells, we had Meek Mill, we had a bit of conflict. Everybody walked away with no problems, just a lot of yelling and pushing."

Davis spoke about the issue on Fight Hub TV, noting:

"I seen it, they're always starting s***."

Meek Mill was escorted out of the Afro Nation music festival

The God Did singer was recently manhandled in Ghana during the Afro Nation music festival. In a viral video, Mill can be seen being escorted by his security guards to make their way out of the audience.

He also shared a video on Instagram with the caption:

“They roughed me tf upppppp but the love overpowered it … ”

The artist was eventually able to leave on dirt bikes with security guards. The festival took place on December 29 and 30, with featured guests including Davido, P-Square, Rema, Dadju, and Adekunle Gold, among others.

Poll : 0 votes