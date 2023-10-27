Taylor Swift has attended four of Travis Kelce’s games this season. The Kansas City Chiefs have won all the games she's watched in person, including their Week 7 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. Swift was also at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets.

But while Kelce and Swift continue to make public appearances together, football fans on Reddit also notice Kayla Nicole’s social media movements. They noted an Instagram post she liked, which could be a response to her ex-boyfriend.

Kayla Nicole’s online activity has Redditors commenting

A Redditor shared an Instagram post that Kayla Nicole liked. It contained a photo with the statement:

“Ex’s be trying to make you jealous with the ugliest peoples…B*tch, f**k you and your new pet turtle”

This reaction by Travis Kelce’s former partner had one Redditor commenting:

“She really is making a fool of herself. I always thought she was a social climbing snake when she was with Travis and saw zero chemistry between the two of them. She’s inserted herself into the drama and now is trying to play the victim.”

Another one said:

“I've just never felt the need to comment on my ex's new people... It feels petty and childish. Move on, they obviously did.”

Here are other reactions to Kayla Nicole’s stamp of approval for the Reddit post.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce have been a couple from 2017 to 2022. They got together after the All-Pro tight end broke up with “Catching Kelce” winner Maya Benberry.

Reports came out that Nicole and Kelce broke up because he allegedly made her split bills. The two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs denied the 50/50 rule during his appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, saying:

“How crazy is that?! Don't buy into that s***! We were in a relationship for 5 years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole also shared a “letter” to herself via an Instagram video, wherein she said:

“They'll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere.”

Ironically, Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Travis Kelce's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, expressed support for Kayla Nicole.

Travis Kelce has regained his football stride

Kelce has consecutive 100-yard games in Weeks 6 and 7. After tallying nine catches for 124 yards against the Denver Broncos, he had 12 receptions for 179 yards against the Chargers. Both numbers against Los Angeles’ AFC team are season-highs.

Those outputs give him 525 yards and four touchdowns this season. More importantly, the Chiefs haven’t lost since he returned from the hyperextended knee that sidelined him in Week 1. Travis Kelce is also on track for his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season.