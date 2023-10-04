YouTuber Fousey taken in for mental health evaluation after a live-streamed encounter with police goes awry

In the recent hotel incident involving Yousef Fousey, during a live stream on Kick, he alarmed viewers by claiming there was a death threat involving him and his mother.

He called the police on himself, leading to a tense confrontation with law enforcement. In a state of distress, Fousey was handcuffed after expressing frustration at what he perceived as a lack of police assistance.

Contrary to initial assumptions of an arrest, the Miami Police Department clarified that he was not arrested but rather transported to a mental institution for evaluation, given his evident mental health struggles. This incident brought renewed attention to his well-being and raised concerns among supporters.

Fousey's toll on mental health

The hotel incident was a pivotal moment that exacerbated his ongoing battle with mental health. Prior to the incident, Fousey had faced consecutive bans on Twitch and had shifted his streaming activities to Kick. This transition had likely added pressure and stress to his life.

During the Kick livestream, Fousey's distressed behavior, including calling the police on himself due to a perceived death threat, showcased the extent of his mental struggles.

The confrontation with law enforcement and the subsequent admission to a mental institution for evaluation highlighted the severity of his emotional turmoil. It underlined the urgent need for professional help and raised concerns about his well-being among his supporters and the broader online community.

Previous mental health issues

Manic Episode in 2018

Yousef "Fousey" has a history of public mental health challenges that have been closely followed by his fans and the online community. In 2018, he experienced a highly publicized manic episode that resulted in his hospitalization.

This episode occurred during a period when he was transitioning from being a prank YouTuber to organizing live events, and it was marked by erratic behavior, grandiose ideas, and a very public meltdown on social media.

Consecutive Bans on Twitch

In addition to this, Yousef faced consecutive bans on the streaming platform Twitch prior to the recent hotel incident on Kick. While the specific reasons for these bans were not always disclosed, they are typically associated with violations of community guidelines or inappropriate behavior during his streams. These bans likely contributed to the stress and mental health challenges he was already dealing with.

Professional Help and Resuming Streaming

After the 2018 manic episode, Yousef recognized the need for professional help and took a break from the public eye to focus on his mental well-being. However, he later resumed streaming and content creation, attempting to rebuild his online presence.

Racial Slur Controversy

More recently, Yousef faced backlash for using a racial slur during a song performance, which ignited controversy and discussions on social media. This incident added to the complexity of challenges he was already confronting, including ongoing mental health issues.

Throughout his journey, his fans and viewers have expressed concerns about his well-being, as his struggles have played out in the public eye.