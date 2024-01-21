Matthew Perry Tribute ignored? Questions arise over FRIENDS cast at the Emmys

The 75th Emmy Awards paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends. However, fans noted that Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow were conspicuously missing.

The 16 January 2024 event marked a star-studded evening, celebrating outstanding achievements in American television. Despite the glitz and glamor, the notable absence of the cast members raised eyebrows.

This absence sparked questions and speculation regarding why the cast chose not to participate in honoring their late friend and colleague. Executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay told The Hollywood Reporter that Perry's death was still "very fresh" for the group, implying that the grieving process was ongoing.

The Emmys tribute to Matthew Perry

The Emmy Awards commemorated Matthew Perry, who passed away three months earlier, with a heartfelt tribute. The memoriam segment featured the Friends theme song, I'll Be There For You, accompanied by a poignant photo montage concluding with an image of Perry.

However, the absence of his castmates—Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow—during this special segment garnered attention and prompted inquiries into the reasons behind their non-participation.

Executive Emmy producers Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins shed light on the Friends cast's absence. Rouzan-Clay explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

"It's still very fresh for them."

Collins added that discussions had occurred early in the Emmys’ planning stages about bringing the Friends cast together, but considering the emotional impact of Perry's passing, they respected the cast's need for time and space. Collins shared,

"But I can imagine, from their side, they're mourning someone who was still very close to them, I can't speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."

Collins also emphasized the desire to ensure an equitable acknowledgment of all fallen stars, underscoring the significance of each individual's contributions, adding,

"Yes, Norman Lear and Matthew Perry, you have to give some special attention to, but you don't want anyone to feel slighted. Everybody's contribution was significant, and this is their moment inside this package."

More about Matthew Perry's legacy

The actor's battle with addiction, detailed in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, emphasized his commitment to supporting others facing similar challenges. During a Q with Tom Power interview in November 2022, Perry said,

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it. It's the best thing. And I've said this for a long time; when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

He added,

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."

While the Friends cast opted not to participate in the Emmy tribute, their support for Matthew Perry has been evident in other ways. Following Perry's unexpected death on 28 October 2023 at the age of 54, each cast member expressed their grief and paid tribute through touching social media posts.