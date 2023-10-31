Friends Co-Stars release joint statement remembering Matthew Perry

The world lost one of its brightest stars Matthew Perry on Sunday, October 28, 2023, when reports confirmed that the 54-year-old actor, best known for his beloved portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

The actor also shared a strong bond with his five co-cast members from Friends, who together defined the sitcom genre with the show. After a couple of days of complete silence, the Friends cast members finally released a joint statement earlier today, remembering the veteran actor.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer sent a joint statement to People.com, saying:

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

It seems that it would take some time for the cast members to open up about the death of a beloved Freind.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

The cause of Matthew Perry's death is cited as drowning, but LAPD Captain Scot Williams said the "cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected."

The exact confirmed cause of death is yet to be revealed. As per reports, the cause of death is pending "additional investigative steps." So far, drugs have also been ruled out from the equation.

More details about the exact nature and cause of death should emerge soon.

More about Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry began his acting career as a child actor in 240-Robert in 1979. After a couple of guest appearances, Perry appeared in the TV series Second Chance (later called Boys Will Be Boys). After his film debut in 1988 and some other projects, he found immense success with NBC's Friends, where he was cast as one of the main characters.

This is also the role that he is remembered for today. When the series kicked off, he was the youngest member of the main cast at age 24, but also one of the more experienced ones in the industry.

After Freinds, however, Perry struggled with severe drug addictions and alcoholism, largely derailing his later career. He did recover and became an advocate for rehabilitation and a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. He also received the Champion of Recovery Award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

In 2022, Matthew Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

He will continue to hold a place in every Friends fan's heart for all time to come.