How did Matthew Perry die? Cause of death as per reports, explored

Friends actor Matthew Perry died at 54 in his home in Los Angeles. TMZ reported the news that the actor was found dead sometime after 4 pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Perry was found in a jacuzzi by the responders to a cardiac arrest call to 911.

While no official statement about the cause of death has been released, as per various media speculation, the actor is believed to have died due to drowning.

The unmarried actor had no children and is only survived by his aging parents. In 2022, Matthew Perry published and promoted his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. While his battle with alcohol and drug abuse for years is well-known, during the promotion of his memoir, the actor claimed that he had been sober for 18 months after spending almost $9 million.

Reported events surrounding Matthew Perry’s death

Law enforcement personnel told the media that a cardiac arrest alarm was reported by a 911 call on Saturday afternoon. The responders to the call arrived at the location of Matthew Perry’s residence in Los Angeles, in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. They found the star dead in a hot tub inside his home.

While it is as yet unclear who called 911, the responders did not find any drug at the scene of death. Moreover, there is no suspicion of any foul play. Los Angeles Police apprised The Post that they are investigating the death of a male in his 50s at 4.10 in the afternoon at the 18 block of Blue Sail Rd.

Besides the Los Angeles Times, celebrity website TMZ was one of the first to report the incident. The TMZ news heading read – “‘FRIENDS’ STAR MATTHEW PERRY DEAD AT 54…After Apparent Drowning.” Their sources say that his assistant, out on an errand, returned to discover Matthew unresponsive.

As such, the actor may have had a cardiac arrest while in the jacuzzi, explaining the call to 911. The actor may have drowned in the hot tub following the cardiac arrest. However, these are speculations, and there is no official cause of death reported as yet.

Latest news about Matthew Perry before his sudden demise

As mentioned above, in 2022, the actor released and extensively promoted his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing and discussed his struggle with drug and alcohol abuse. Matthew Perry has had 15 rounds of rehab visits and 14 surgeries to repair the damage caused to his stomach lining due to opioid and alcohol overuse.

The actor further mentioned one such case where gastrointestinal perforations had turned fatal in 2018. At that time, he was hospitalized for five months, including two weeks in a coma. Following his treatment, he had to wear a colostomy bag for nine months.

He was also put on an ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, a heart-lung machine used for recovery. The doctors professed a 2 percent chance of his living at the time. During the promotional interview for his book, a revived and healthy Matthew Perry talked about the ECMO,

“That’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

Perry had a long acting career spanning movies, television, and theatre (Image via IMDb)

The actor asserted to have finally triumphed at getting sober after spending close to $9 million. Since May 2021, till date, the actor had remained sober for more than two years. In an interview with People in November 2022, he stated:

“I’m a pretty healthy guy right now….What I’m most surprised with is my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness.”

Matthew Perry was last clicked by the paparazzi out for dinner with his friends on Sunday, October 22, 2023. His last week’s Instagram account showed an image of him in a jacuzzi, captioned, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Who was Matthew Perry?

Perry had a relationship with Julia Roberts for a year (Image via IMDb)

Born in Massachusetts to Canadian journalist Suzanne Langford and American actor Benette Perry, Matthew enjoyed an affluent childhood in Ottawa. He had Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his high school schoolmate.

As a teen, Matthew Perry relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. After various minor stints, such as Growing Pains and Beverly Hills 90210, he landed his famous role in Friends in 1994. He went on to do many other shows and films, including 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, and Fools Rush In.

While he never married, he has had relationships with famous names, which include Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan. His engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz was called off in June 2021.