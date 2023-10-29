"This is foreboding": Matthew Perry's last Instagram post comes under scrutiny as waves of tributes pour in 

Matthew Perry’s tragic death has left the internet in shock and despair. The 54-year-old Friends actor passed away on Saturday, October 28, by allegedly drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. Police revealed that they received a call claiming that a man was lying unconscious in a hot tub, before they discovered the body of the actor.

As the news of the actor's passing broke online, Perry’s last Instagram post went viral. The image, where he can be seen relaxing at the far end of a jacuzzi with his headphones on, was posted by the actor last week on the platform. Calling himself “Mattman,” the caption read:

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman"

Having discovered this post, netizens are now left in a state of shock, as tragically, Matthew Perry’s body was also found in a jacuzzi. However, it has not been confirmed whether it was the same jacuzzi in the picture. One shocked social media user also called it “foreboding,” as netizens poured their tributes online.

Social media users comment below Matthew's last post where he can be seen sitting in a jacuzzi: Tributes explored. (Image via Twitter)

Born in 1969, Matthew Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends. He also starred in many other TV series, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, and 17 Again.

Netizens comment on Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post, share tributes as the Friends actor passed away at 54

As the Friends actor passed away, his fans were left in a state of shock. At the same time, Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post also left his followers emotional and shocked, as his week-old post also showed him sitting and relaxing in a jacuzzi.

Having come across his old post, many were shocked to see him relaxing in a jacuzzi, as the actor tragically passed after allegedly drowning in a hot tub at his home. Revisiting his old posts, many social media users shared their tributes.

At the moment Matthew Perry's friends, family, and fans are devastated to hear about the sudden passing away of the actor. However, the family has not yet revealed the funeral and memorial service details. Police stated that they are investigating more into the case, and they have not yet revealed the exact cause behind the alleged drowning.