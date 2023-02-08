"Drowning encompasses the emotions of passions and euphoria": In conversation with Radha Rao on her upcoming single, Drowning

Remember Radha Rao, the young 22-year-old girl who sang All of Me on the streets of Boston, and the icon himself, John Legend, stopped by to hear her perform? Skip to 2 years later, and the viral R&B singer is now all set to release her latest single, Drowning, which is about the variety of conflicting emotions as one falls in love.

Being an R&B singer and songwriter from Boston, Radha Rao is an Indian-American who vows to express her emotions through the art of her singing. Set to be released across multiple platforms on Friday, February 10, Drowning centers around the emotions of passion and euphoria one experiences when in love.

Apart from singing her heart out, Radha Rao has pursued Finance from Boston University's Questrom School of Business. The budding artist has received recognition from not only John Legend, but other icons like Jason Derulo and Willow Smith have also appreciated her work and her melodic love for singing.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP’s Srishti Marwah, Radha Rao opened up about her new song, Drowning, her songwriting process, and her life as a musician, among other things.

Radha Rao is all set to release her track, Drownings, on February 10, 2023. (Image via Radha Rao)

“I am most inspired to write music when I feel heightened emotions”: Radha Rao talks about her inspiration, the songwriting process, and much more

Q1) Can you take us through the basic concept and the songwriting process behind your latest song, Drowning?

Radha: I wrote Drowning to express the myriad of conflicting emotions I navigate as I fall in love. In the early stages of a relationship, I tend to hide my vulnerability under the hood of a strong exterior to protect myself from potential pain.

My song encompasses this headspace, along with the emotions of passion and euphoria experienced once I’ve let my guard down and opened myself to experience the blissful depths of infatuation and love. I hope this track strikes a chord with listeners who encounter similar emotions in their journey of falling in love.

I initially found the beat for this track on an app called Voisey, where singers write over a selection of beats. I listened to the beat, which was produced by 6 points, and immediately got inspired to write a verse and a hook on it.

From there, I was able to get in touch with a producer and write the rest over the following day. The boost of inspiration compelled me to head to the studio and record a concept, which ultimately led to the completion of Drowning.

Q2) As an artist, when do you feel the most inspired to write? Does it also help you to convey your emotions through songs and lyrics?

Radha: I am most inspired to write music when I feel heightened emotions - usually, expressing myself in times of pain and sadness is when I feel most inspired to channel my energy into art. Topics of love and heartbreak are often what I focus on, and I love writing to darker beats that create a late-night ambiance.

Q3) Is there a specific set of audience that will resonate with the song, Drowning?

Radha: I believe R&B fans who enjoy the likes of Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, and Sadé would resonate with Drowning.

Q4) Tell us about your life as a musician, and how has it changed since your video with John Legend went viral.

Radha: Life has been creative and spontaneous ever since I performed for John Legend. As the clip gained attention across news outlets and social media platforms, I’ve gained incredible opportunities to perform live music at new luxury properties, restaurants, and bars in the Boston area.

This experience has encouraged me to dive deeper into music, collaborate with new producers and musicians, and of course, continue sharing my passion with listeners from around the world!

Radha Rao has also teased the song a bit on her social media, and so far, her fans has loved every bit of it. The song is all set to be released on Friday, February 10, on all streaming platforms.

