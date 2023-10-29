Was Matthew Perry ever married and did he have any kids? Relationships explored as FRIENDS star dies aged 54

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, tragically passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Reportedly, the 54-year-old actor was found lying unconscious in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. confirmed the tragic death of the actor and said:

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Police Department also stated that Matthew Perry’s body was discovered after officers responded to a call at Perry’s home claiming that a man had passed away.

However, at the time, nobody had confirmed the identity of the actor. The police reported that no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the location.

With people from around the world mourning the shocking death of Perry, the fans are inquisitive to know about Matthew’s family. The Friends character was never married and never had kids. However, the actor was engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, but the couple broke up and ended their engagement in 2021.

Matthew Perry was in a relationship with Julia Roberts and Yasmine Bleeth in the 1990s

Matthew Perry was known for his on-screen and off-screen friendship with the cast of Friends, but the star never got married in real life, or had kids. However, he had a number of relationships during the 1990s and 2000s.

Perry was in a relationship with Julia Roberts, and the couple dated for a short while in 1995, before calling it off in 1996. The actor then dated Yasmine Bleeth in 1996, and Neve Campbell in 1998.

However, none of these relationships lasted long. Matthew was also in a relationship with Maeve Quinlan from 2002-2003 and also dated Rachel Dunn for two years in 2003.

As per Cheat Sheet, none of his relationships lasted for more than two to three years. His longest relationship was with American actress Lizzy Caplan. The couple started dating in 2006, but ultimately broke up in 2012. Perry then found love in literary manager, Molly Hurwitz, and the couple even got engaged in 2020.

The couple created headlines when Matthew Perry, who was 51 years then, started dating the 29-year-old. However, after a few months of engagement, they ended their relationship. Matthew even spoke about it to People and said:

“Sometimes, things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

Furthermore, in several interviews, Perry has claimed that he was “fearful” of love in his adult life. In an interview with People, he said:

"I’m going to learn as I go. The thing that’s changed about me is I have no interest in hanging out with somebody that I don’t know or somebody that I’m not that into. The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me.”

As the actor tragically and suddenly passed away, the world is shocked and devastated. While the family has not yet revealed the details about his funeral, the police are currently investigating more into the matter to bring forward the reason for his drowning.