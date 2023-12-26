Matthew Perry's battle with drug addiction was a journey marked by multiple strategies and interventions. Moreover, speaking openly about his addiction served not only as a personal coping mechanism but also as a means to raise awareness and help others facing similar battles.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry delved into his experiences with addiction and his efforts to maintain sobriety. This included spending a significant amount of money on treatments, subsequently highlighting the financial and emotional toll of his journey.

Just over two months following Matthew Perry's untimely death, his ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards has now exposed horrifying information regarding his drug use. Kayti Edwards expressed worries about his death's circumstances, particularly the participation of his doctors, in an interview with The Sun on December 16, 2023.

Kayti Edwards thinks the doctors working with Matthew Perry should be "investigated"

Edwards dated Perry in 2006 and worked as his assistant in 2011 during his struggle with drug addiction. In the aforementioned interview, Kaity Edwards expressed concern and frustration about Matthew Perry's drug use. She believes that Matthew didn't simply buy illegal drugs like crack or heroin off the streets. Instead, she suspects that his relapse into drug abuse involved the medical system.

According to her, Matthew might have used his connections with a doctor to get ketamine. This is because, in her regard, it's a drug that is hard to find on the street but easier for medical professionals to access. She suggests that the doctors who treated Matthew should undergo an investigation.

She said,

"In his brain, it’s not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin. That probably was the stepping stone for him to go back to doing drugs. I think the doctors who had been working with Matthew should be investigated."

She further stated:

"I’m pretty sure he would have had an in with a doctor. It’s very hard to get ketamine on the street, but it is very easy for a doctor or a nurse to get."

Furthermore, Edwards observed several warning signs before Perry's death. This included his increased social media activity and the use of his Batman-based alter ego, "Mattman," which he reportedly did while high. She also noted Perry's preference for being in the water and alone while taking drugs.

In addition, his final Instagram post showing him in his Jacuzzi captioned "Mattman," was particularly haunting for Edwards. Moreover, Edwards recalled Perry's inclination to experiment with various drugs such as heroin and crack. However, she believed that ketamine was a new addition to his drug use, as she had not seen him using it before.

Kayti Edwards recalls an appalling episode from Matthew Perry's battle with drug addiction

In the interview with The Sun, Kayti Edwards recalled a particularly distressing incident that occurred in 2011. This was during a period when Perry's addiction was at its peak. Edwards found Matthew Perry at his home in a dire state after a night of intense drug use.

Consequently, in a desperate attempt to stop himself from consuming more drugs, Perry had physically superglued his hands to his legs. The sight was "desperately sad" for Edwards. Then, she shared the need to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. The use of oil, in turn, left raw patches on Matthew Perry's legs in Kayti's regard.

Kayti Edwards said:

“I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances. I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad..."

She further added:

"I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific.”

The revelations by Kayti Edwards indeed paint a distressful picture of Matthew Perry's struggle with drug consumption.