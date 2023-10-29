What happened to Matthew Perry? Circumstances around death explored

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing the role of goofy and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the NBC television sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54. As per multiple news websites, the star was found dead at his Los Angeles home. Media outlet TMZ reported that Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his house's hot tub.

While speaking to BBC, a rep for the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the first responders rushed to a home in the Pacific Palisades area for an unknown type of "water emergency" but did not reveal Perry's name.

Expand Tweet

The news of Perry's death was confirmed by Warner Bros TV on their X handle, where they shared an old picture of the star.

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

In a separate statement issued to BBC, the production company said:

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day."

Matthew Perry rose to global fame after starring in Friends

Expand Tweet

Born on August 19, 1969, Matthew Perry was a native of Williamstown, Massachusetts. He was raised in Canada by an American father and Canadian mother - who worked with Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

In his best-selling novel Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, published in 2022, Perry described growing up performing while his father left the family to pursue his acting career, which included tormenting a young Justin Trudeau.

"I decided to end my argument with him when he was put in charge of an entire army.”

Perry moved to Hollywood at the age of fifteen in an attempt to get in touch with his father. He developed an interest in acting there, and ultimately director William Richert saw him "charming a bunch of young women" in a restaurant. Richert left a letter asking him to star with River Phoenix in his upcoming film, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.

Expand Tweet

At the age of 24, Matthew Perry began starring as Chandler alongside Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox - who previously starred in Family Ties.

Friends co-creator David Crane said in a 2019 interview that Chandler was the most difficult character to cast, with actors Craig Bierko, Jon Cryer, and Jon Favreau all being considered.

Perry's personal life was marred by addiction, which began in 1997 when he got hooked on pain relievers after a jetski accident. He then claimed that he didn't recall three years of his tenure on Friends and that he spent more than $9 million on his battle to remain sober.

The actor's next small-screen lead after Friends concluded in 2004 was in Aaron Sorkin's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, but the show was canceled after only one season. Alongside Zac Efron, he featured in the successful comedy 17 Again in 2009. He has had cameo appearances on The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Perry also starred in a three-season revival of The Odd Couple and the one-season comedy Go On. He created and acted in The End of Longing, a play that debuted in the West End before moving to Broadway in 2016.