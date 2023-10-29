"Not everything is about you": Justin Trudeau trolled after post on Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the world. Like many others, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to the Friends star after the news of the latter's death broke online. Recalling the “schoolyard games" that they used to play back when they were students at an Ontario-based school, he wrote a warm note on X (formerly Twitter).

However, not everyone was pleased with what the politician wrote in his homage. While some mocked him, since Perry told once that he “beat up” Trudeau in 5th grade, one user said:

“Justin, not everything is about you.”

Perry, noted for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, died on October 28 at his Los Angeles home, due to allegedly drowning in his jacuzzi. Born on August 19, 1969, the Screen Actors Guild Awardee was also known for his performances in several other TV series, such as Fools Rush In, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Almost Heroes, and 17 Again.

Netizens recall how Matthew Perry revealed having "beat up" Justin Trudeau in school

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his post on X, expressed his shock and grief over Matthew Perry's tragic death. Thanking the actor “for all the laughs,” the Canadian PM wrote:

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Ever since the post became public, netizens rallied on the social media platform to make fun of Trudeau's memorial post. Most of the tweets referred to Perry’s disclosure on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017, where he revealed that he had bashed Trudeau when they were in 5th grade at Rockcliffe Park Public School.

Meanwhile, another tweet mocked Trudeau for not blaming the passing on “climate change,” and others had a more sarcastic tone.

Matthew Perry joked about being "rather instrumental" in Trudeau becoming the PM

In 2017, the late actor had shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he had beat up Trudeau, further revealing that it was done out of jealousy:

"We (Perry and his friend) both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up. ... I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn't want to beat him up."

He further mentioned in his typical Chandler Bing style:

"I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights in becoming the Prime Minister. I think he said, 'I'm going to rise above this and become Prime Minister.'"

After this interview, the Canadian PM jokingly wrote back on social media, suggesting a rematch. Matthew Perry, however, did not react or respond to Trudeau’s jest.

The late actor and Trudeau’s relationship goes a long way back. The late actor’s mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, worked as Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s press secretary for quite a while.

In other news, an investigation is still ongoing in relation to Perry's unexpected demise but law enforcement sources at the Los Angeles Police Department, via TMZ, stated that no foul play is suspected. The family is yet to issue a statement or disclose funeral details.