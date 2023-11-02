"I'll be the one who dies first": Matthew Perry predicted his own death on FRIENDS that no one saw coming

The world was left in shock when the news about Matthew Perry's death came to light on Sunday morning. The 54-year-old's body was reportedly discovered in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Ever since the news became public, fans and celebrities from the entertainment industry have paid tribute to the actor online.

The beloved actor was renowned for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing on the TV series Friends. A clip from the hit show resurfaced after the actor's death. The clip featured Perry's on-screen character, Chandler, uttering some chilling words that left fans wondering if he had predicted his fate.

In season 9, episode 8, Chandler is heard saying:

"I guess I'll be the one who dies first."

What happened in the Friends episode where Matthew Perry seemingly predicted his own death

Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry's iconic character, was celebrated for his sarcasm, insecurities, and odd charm. His quick-witted one-liners and perfectly timed jokes etched themselves into the hearts of fans. And of course, in time, these lines became staples in the day-to-day vocabularies of die-hard fans.

Now, in the wake of Perry's tragic passing, an uncanny connection to his show has left fans buzzing:

The viral video in question hails from the eighth episode of the ninth season, titled The One with Rachel's Other Sister. In the episode, Chandler finds himself in an argument between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) over the custody of their daughter, Emma, in case the couple passes away.

It's during this highly emotional exchange that Chandler ends up saying that he might just die first. While picking up Emma's diaper bag, he accidentally topples over a box of plates from his and Monica's wedding. Sure that he is going to earn Monica's wrath for the same, he then ends up saying:

"Well, what do you know...I guess I'll be the one who dies first."

The shocking coincidence between Chandler's words on the show and Perry's tragic end has left fans searching for deeper meaning in the scripted line. Some fans even went as far as suggesting that he may have foreseen his death.

Friends is a timeless sitcom that premiered in 1994 and continues to be celebrated as a cult classic even today. Chronicling the lives of six New Yorkers who become best friends while sharing an apartment for a decade, the show ran for 10 seasons.

After Matthew Perry's death, his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer issued this joint statement to People:

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Final thoughts

Matthew Perry's untimely death has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of fans worldwide. His unique ability to bring laughter and happiness to his co-stars and fans alike will be cherished for generations to come.

For those who wish to revisit the iconic moments of Friends and relive Matthew Perry's brilliant portrayal of Chandler, the show is available for streaming on various platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.