Which NFL team did Matthew Perry support? Legendary actor's favorite franchise explored

Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54. The actor who came to prominence playing the role of Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends, reportedly died at his Los Angeles home through drowning.

However, even though he was in Los Angeles and played an actor which was set in New York, the NFL team closest to his heart were the New England Patriots. He was born in Williamstown in Massachusetts to an American father and a Canadian mother and that is where his heart always lay. Luckily for him, he got to see his favorite team win six championships in the Tom Brady era in the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen.

Matthew Perry's obsession with sports stretches beyond the NFL

Matthew Perry was not only a fan of the NFL but was a fan of pretty much every sport. After his parents divorced, he grew up with his mother in Canada. He mainly grew up in Ottawa and accordingly he is an Ottawa Senators fan in NHL.

He was also a big baseball fan and a keen supporter of the Toronto Blue Jays. Such was his love for the Canadian franchise, he incorporated that into the character he played in Friends as well. Chandler Bing can often be seen with a Blue Jays hat in the background.

His commitment towards various sports team from various cities reflected his upbringing in different parts of the continent. He brought that enthusiasm to his acting role as well. At various times, his character in Friends is shown to talk about the New York Knicks and the New York Giants. In the first season's fourth episode, he is part of the group that attends a hockey game as well.

The sporting world will miss an actor who was always happy to wear his sporting pride on his sleeve. He had struggled greatly with addiction and had been a strong advocate by being transparent about his struggles. His dry wit and humor made him a signature part of our screens during the turn of the millennium.

His death at the age of 54 creates a void in the hearts of many fans and co-workers that he starred with. But in the corner of the sports world that we inhabit, he will be no less sorely missed. Matthew Perry's favorite franchises will hope to honor him, one hopes, with wins on the field when they are next in action.