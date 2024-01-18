Fans swoon over Selena Gomez's look at Emmy Awards 2024: "This dress is FIRE"

Selena Gomez, one of the lead actors of Only Murders in the Building, attended the 75th Emmy Awards 2024 on January 15, 2024. This year, the hit television series bagged several nominations and the 31-year-old actress made headlines as she walked the red carpet at the venue in Los Angeles.

She donned a strapless maroon gown with sequin embellishments, accessorizing it with a dark shade of brown lipstick and strappy heels.

@Chicksintheoffice, an Instagram account run by two fashion enthusiasts Ria and Fran, posted pictures of Selena Gomez's red-carpet look, prompting fans to heap praises on the outfit.

@theleilacampbell commented on Selena's Emmy look " The Dress is FIRE" ( Image via Instagram/chicksintheoffice)

Apart from her, several other followers of Selena Gomez expressed their love for her, which is etched below.

Selena Gomez's fans can't get enough of her Emmys outfit

The Emmy Awards honors talents from the television industry. The event was originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, but was postponed in light of the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

For the awards, Selena Gomez donned a strapless gown with a scalloped neckline. The maroon embellishments on the sheer beige silhouette struck a balance between subtlety and boldness. The edgy hemline and skinny contour also added the right amount of glamor to the outfit.

The dress was paired with maroon velvet strappy heels and a sparkling neckpiece from Tiffany & co. A top knot, with bangs framing her face, completed the look.

Fans loved the ensemble, with a few saying that it was one of her best looks. One of her followers shared that her dark lips elevated the look, while another one remarked that she is perfect. One internet user also recalled her previous look at the Golden Globes.

Fans appreciate Selena's look at Emmy Awards ( Image via Instagram/ chicksintheoffice)

Fans appreciate Selena's look at Emmy Awards ( Image via Instagram/ chicksintheoffice)

Gomez's Only Murders in the Building was nominated in quite a few categories, including Best Comedy Series, where it lost out to The Bear.