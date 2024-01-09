Selena Gomez showed up at the Golden Globe Awards in a red gown, leaving fans gushing. The 31-year-old singer and actor was nominated for her role in the TV show, Only Murders In The Building, along with Ayo Edebiri, Natasha Lyonne, and so on.

The Golden Globe Awards, one of the most anticipated red carpet events for fashion enthusiasts, sees celebrities bring out their best fashion game as they walk down the red carpet. This year was no exception as celebrities like Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez enchanted their fans with their outstanding ensembles.

When it comes to Selena's red gown for the red carpet, fans praised her look. An X user @drdeuce85 commented:

"She’s beautiful."

Selena Gomez won over the internet with her look for the Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards was held on January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

For the evening, Gomez was dressed in a gown was from Armani Prive. It was made of satin, structured in three knots with black flower embellishments. Gomez accessorized the look with Bulgari diamonds.

She adorned herself with bracelets, earrings, and rings, completing the look with a sling-back red heel, as her black manicure gleamed in the spotlight.

On Instagram, Who Magazine posted a picture of Selena Gomez, styled by Erin Walsh. Fans flooded the comments section under the post, talking about how much they loved the ensemble.

Fans praised the red carpet look of the star (Image via Instagram/ Who Magazine)

For the Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in Only Murders in the Building. However, Ayo Edebiri bagged the award in this category.