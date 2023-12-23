5 best women's Bulgari watches of all time

The Italian high-end fashion brand Bulgari, established by Sotirio Bulgari in the late 19th century, is recognized for its widely acclaimed watches, leather products, fragrances, jewelry, and accessories. The eponymous brand's collection of timepieces is regarded as a hallmark of the brand's artisanal skills and creativity, due to the seamless blend of quality materials adopted into the creation of the watches.

Just like the brand's remarkable series of timepieces tailored for men, their female counterparts have also met the benchmark of luxury and quality. Watches like the Diva's Dream Collection, Serpenti Spiga, Bulgari Bulgari, and others have become must-haves for women who appreciate haute couture.

On the lookout for the five best women's Bulgari watches of all time? Below is a carefully curated list.

5 best women's Bulgari watches ever produced

1. Serpenti Tubogas watch

The Serpenti Tubogas watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

The design of this chic timepiece is a nod to the brand's rich heritage in creating stylish and fashion-forward watches. As the name implies, the watch features a snake-like band crafted from premium silver-coated stainless steel, coupled with a sliver-toned crystal embedded case that encloses the dial in a silver-white hue.

Additionally, the diamond-encrusted crown adds a flair of sophistication to the overall look of the watch.

This sleek timepiece is priced at 11,326 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. Lvcea watch

The Lvcea watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

This elegant-looking timepiece features a quality alligator leather strap dressed in a blue hue, colorfully contrasted by the slivered metallic case that encapsulates the bluish dial plate.

Aside from the aesthetics, this watch also embodies a well-functional quartz movement that ensures precise time-reading, making it suitable for individuals on the lookout for a performance-driven yet aesthetically pleasing watch.

This fashionable watch sells for 6,706 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. Diva's dream watch

The Diva's dream watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

This water-resistant watch pays homage to Roman culture with its distinctive design that features a fan-like case in a rose-gold hue, striking an eye-catching contrast against the bluish leather strap.

The brand's attention to detail can be seen with the carefully embellished crystals on the case and the encrusted gemstone on the crown, while the dial, embodied in a unique color palette synonymous with the endearing aesthetics of peacocks, effortlessly promotes the luxurious appeal of the watch.

This highly coveted watch is priced at 32,995 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Serpenti Spiga watch

The Serpenti Spiga watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

This stylish watch is an embodiment of contemporary design with a seamless blend of modern elements. Just like every other watch from the Serpenti series, this watch comes in the timeless bracelet design that the series is well-known for.

The band is built from a durable ceramic material, enveloped in a crisp and clean white hue, accented by splashes of rose-gold hue visible on the case, dial, and tip of the band. The lacquered-designed dial boasts an integrated quartz system, that not only ensures accuracy in time-telling but is also a testament to the brand's outstanding craftsmanship level.

This fashion-forward women's watch is priced at 17,485 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. Bvlgari Bvlgari watch

The Bvlgari Bvlgari watch (Image via Sportskeeda)

This iconic creation is one of the brand's most recognized watches, as a result of its exquisite design, which features a two-toned bracelet design of silver and rose-gold hues that oozes luxury and visual interest.

The tonal-branded metallic case offers brand recognition while enclosing the polished black dial, highlighted by the strategically incorporated crystals, and the golden hands, giving an on-trend and chic design. To crown the overall forward-thinking feature, the watch was prioritized with a 30 mm thickness build, ensuring effective water resistance.

The Bvlgari Bvlgari is priced at 16,160 US dollars on the brand's website.

Bulgari watches are not only symbols of luxury and taste; they are timeless creations that fetch more than their original value in the resale market.