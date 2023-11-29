7 most affordable Rolex watches of all time 

Rolex, the renowned Swiss brand, has become a symbol of a luxurious lifestyle and the idea of affordable Rolex watches seems pretty elusive. The term affordable, however, is quite relative and varies from person to person. Though famous for its premium quality and extravagant price, some of the entry-level Rolex watches can be considered more budget-friendly.

Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the brand, created the revolutionary wristwatch 'Oyster', marking the first water and dust-resistant model in the history of wristwatches. Since the era of Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco, was photographed with a furry silhouette and golden yellow Rolex 'Lady Datejust', the brand became the insignia of vogue.

Not only is it an extraordinary style statement, but the brand also infuses high-precision technology that makes the watches more functional. These factors contribute to a higher price point, although the brand has introduced certain models that are comparatively cheaper. Some entry-level renditions of Air Kings, Explorer, and others have a price range starting from $5000.

Here are some of the most affordable Rolex watches of all time.

Some of the most affordable Rolex watches of all time

1) Rolex Datejust ref. 16013

The model Datejust 16013, an entry-level wristwatch from the brand, comes at a low price when compared to other watches of the brand. It offers the option to select from a range of various colors, including white, golden, champagne, rich blue color, and so on.

The retail price of this watch is $5916 at the marketplaces like Chrono 24 while the Watch Chart marketplace sells the blue colorway for $4300.

2) Air-King ref. 5500

Another affordable model from the brand is the Air King 5500, which had an iteration with an explorer dial. This discontinued model from the Swiss brand cost $4000, initially. Several watch marketplaces like Bob's sell the watch for $5000.

3) Explorer ref.14270

Like any other luxurious product, this watch carries the essence of good quaility craftsmanship featuring hand-applied white gold hour markers. This discontinued model is available for $ 5738 in marketplaces like Watch Charts. Buyers can expect a little fluctuation in prices due to several other factors.

4) Rolex Datejust ref. 16233

Datejust 16233 is devised with a blend of steel and gold, making it a distinctive pair for the individual who has a penchant for quintessential watches. With the older bracelet design, this model is obtainable for $5900 at Watch Charts, while USA Luxury Watches sell it for $7500.

5) Oyster Perpetual 34 mm

Oyster Perpetual 34 mm can be considered one of the great luxury fashion investments that is fashionable and functional as well. Its 34mm diameter case exudes elegance, while the oyster band enhances its durability. The market price of this model is $5892.

6) Air-King ref. 14000

The ref '1400' from the Air Kings is a manifestation of sheer elegance and minimalist aesthetics, serving as a timeless piece to watch collectors. Inspired by Explorer Watches, it has the 3,6, and 9 prominent indexes. This large watch, an updated version of Reference 5500, was quite popular among pilots.

Individuals can get it for $5000 from Bob's Watches' website, while Watch Charts offers it for $4150.

7) Air-King ref. 114200

The final model from the list of low-range Rolex watches is the Air King ref. 114200, the epitome of gracefulness and artistic excellence. Furthermore, the technical innovations add functionality, making the model the first chronometer-integrated watch. Also, its simplistic design is perfect for individuals who prefer for minimalistic aesthetics.

The general price of the watch is $5345, while Bob's Watches retails it for $5195.

The Swiss brand, Rolex has been the primary element of fashion for a long. Several actresses including Jennifer Aniston, Elle Macpherson, and many more have embraced men's watches, creating evolving trends.

The brand is considered one of the most expensive luxury brands for watches and a timeless piece can be classified as a fashion investment. Some of its entry-level yields are available at the secondary market for low prices. Also, pre-owned watches are much more affordable but it is advisable to check the condition before buying them.