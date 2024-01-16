Who won the Emmys 2024? Complete list of winners in the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The delayed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally took place recently, and the nominations, announced before the Hollywood strikes, honored artists and their work on television in 2022-23. Arriving about four months late, the event was hosted at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles at its scheduled time of 8 pm ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. Anthony Anderson hosted the live event on Fox.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards had 127 nominations from HBO, followed by 103 from Netflix. While Succession led with 27 nominations to its name, The Last of Us and The White Lotus came a close second and third with 24 and 23 nominations, respectively.
The winners of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Drama and Comedy Series
1) Best Drama Series
Succession has done it again after being named the Best Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The other nominees in this category were:
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
2) Directing for a Drama Series
Mark Mylod won this award for Succession (Connor’s Wedding). The other nominees in this category at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were as follows:
- Benjamin Caron for Andor (Rix Road)
- Peter Hoar for The Last of Us (Long, Long Time)
- Andrij Parekh for Succession (America Decides)
- Lorene Scafaria for Succession (Living+)
- Dearbhla Walsh for Bad Sisters (The Prick)
- Mike White for The White Lotus (Arrivederci)
3) Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong picked up this award for Succession – Connor’s Wedding. The other nominees in this category were:
- Beau Willimon for Andor – One Way Out
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer for Bad Sisters – The Prick
- Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul – Point and Shoot
- Peter Gould for Better Call Saul – Saul Gone
- Craig Mazin for The Last of Us – Long, Long Time
- Mike White for The White Lotus - Arrivederci
4) Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Keiran Culkin received this award for his role in Succession. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Jeff Bridges for The Old Man
- Brian Cox for Succession
- Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong for Succession
5) Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook received this award for her work in Succession. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters
- Melaney Lynskey for Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsay for The Last of Us
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
6) Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen won this award for his work in Succession. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- F Murray Abraham for The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun for Succession
- Michael Imperioli for The White Lotus
- Theo James for The White Lotus
- Alan Ruck for Succession
- Will Sharpe for The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard for Succession
7) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge won in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in The White Lotus. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Elizabeth Dibicki for The Crown
- Meghann Fahy for The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore for The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus
- Rhea Seahorn for Better Call Saul
- J Smith Cameron for Succession
- Simona Tabasco for The White Lotus
8) Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman won this award for his role in The Last of Us. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Murray Bartlett for the Last of Us
- James Cromwell for Succession
- Lamar Johnson for The Last of Us
- Arian Moyaed for Succession
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard for The Last of Us
9) Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid won this award for her role in The Last of Us. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Hiam Abbas for Succession
- Cherry Jones for Succession
- Melanie Lynskey for The Last of Us
- Anna Torv for The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter for Succession
10) Comedy Series
The Bear was named the best comedy series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The other nominees in the category were:
- Abbot Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
11) Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer picked up this award for his direction in The Bear – Review. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show – Don’t Touch My Hair
- Tim Burton for Wednesday – Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
- Bill Hader for Barry - Wow
- Declan Lowney for Ted Lasso – So Long, Farewell
- Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Four Minutes
12) Writing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer also won in the Writing for a Comedy Series category (The Bear – System). The other nominees were:
- Bill Hader for Barry - Wow
- Mekki Leeper for Jury Duty – Ineffective Assistance
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky for Only Murders in the Building – I Know Who Did It
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider for The Other Two – Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso – So Long, Farewell
13) Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White won this award for his role in The Bear. The other nominees in this category were:
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
14) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson won this award for her role in Abbott Elementary. The other nominees were:
- Christina Applegate for Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisley
- Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
15) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach picked up this award for his comic role in The Bear. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Anthony Carrigan for Barry
- Phil Dunster for Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso
- James Marsden for Jury Duty
- Tyler James William for Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler for Barry
16) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
The Bear picked the award in this category, thanks to Ayo Edebiri. The other nominees were:
- Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisley
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple for Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams for Shrinking
17) Guest Actor for Comedy Series
Sam Richardson won the award for his role in Ted Lasso. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Jon Bernthal for The Bear
- Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs Maisley
- Nathan Lane for Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal for Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt for The Bear
18) Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light received this award for her role in Poker Face. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Becky Ann Baker for Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson for Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P Henson for Abbott Elementary
- Sarah Niles for Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso
The winners of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Reality, Variety, Documentary and Animation Categories
RuPaul won in the Host for a Reality or Competition Program category for RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the Structured Reality Program category, the winner was Queer Eye. The Unstructured Reality Program award went to Welcome to Wrexham. RuPaul’s Drag Race also won the Best Competition Program award.
The Variety Talk Series award went to The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. The Scripted Variety Series award went to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The Variety Special – Pre-Recorded winner was Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.
The Simpsons won the Best Animated Program award. The 1619 Project on Hulu was the winner in the Documentary or Non-Fiction Series category. The Documentary Special award went to Still: A Michael J Fox Movie on Apple TV+.
The winners of the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Limited or Anthology and Movie Categories
1) Limited Series
Beef won the Best Limited Series award. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Show
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
2) Television Movie
The winner of this award was Weird: The AI Yankovic Story. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
3) Direction for a Limited Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin picked up this award for Figure of Light, Beef. The other nominees were:
- Paris Barclay for Silenced, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Show
- Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Carl Franklin in Bad Meat, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Show
- Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator, Beef
- Dan Trachtenberg for Prey
4) Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin got this award for Beef (The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain). The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Joel Kim Booster for Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Fleishman Is In Trouble (Me-Time)
- Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg for Prey
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover for Swarm (Stung)
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
5) Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Steven Yeun won this award for Beef. The other nominees in the category were:
- Taron Egerton for Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani for Welcome the Chippendales
- Evan Peters for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon for George & Tammy
6) Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ali Wong picked up this award for Beef. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Lizzy Caplan for Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback for Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn for Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & The Six
7) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser won this award for Black Bird. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:
- Jesse Plemons for Love & Death
- Joseph Lee for Beef
- Murray Bartlett for Welcome to Chippendales
- Ray Liotta for Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Young Mazino for Beef
8) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
The winner of this award was Niecy Nash-Betts for her role in Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The other nominees in this category were:
- Annaleigh Ashford for Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone for Daisy Jones & The Six
- Claire Danes for Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis for Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello for Beef
- Merritt Wever for Tiny Beautiful Things
In conclusion:
The nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were a revelation in themselves, as HBO held the top place with the maximum nominations. Netflix took second place, holding 103 nominations. While Apple TV+ held the third position with 46 entries, fourth was jointly held by Hulu and Prime Video with 43 nominations each.
Disney+ had 40 nominations in all and stood at the fifth place. The Creative Arts Emmy has already announced their winners in backstage categories. With the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards already out, this year looks like it belongs to Succession, with The Bear as a close second. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was telecast live on Fox.
