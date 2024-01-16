Who won the Emmys 2024? Complete list of winners in the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The delayed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally took place recently, and the nominations, announced before the Hollywood strikes, honored artists and their work on television in 2022-23. Arriving about four months late, the event was hosted at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles at its scheduled time of 8 pm ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. Anthony Anderson hosted the live event on Fox.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards had 127 nominations from HBO, followed by 103 from Netflix. While Succession led with 27 nominations to its name, The Last of Us and The White Lotus came a close second and third with 24 and 23 nominations, respectively.

The winners of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Drama and Comedy Series

1) Best Drama Series

Succession has done it again after being named the Best Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The other nominees in this category were:

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

2) Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod won this award for Succession (Connor’s Wedding). The other nominees in this category at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were as follows:

Benjamin Caron for Andor (Rix Road)

Peter Hoar for The Last of Us (Long, Long Time)

Andrij Parekh for Succession (America Decides)

Lorene Scafaria for Succession (Living+)

Dearbhla Walsh for Bad Sisters (The Prick)

Mike White for The White Lotus (Arrivederci)

3) Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong picked up this award for Succession – Connor’s Wedding. The other nominees in this category were:

Beau Willimon for Andor – One Way Out

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer for Bad Sisters – The Prick

Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul – Point and Shoot

Peter Gould for Better Call Saul – Saul Gone

Craig Mazin for The Last of Us – Long, Long Time

Mike White for The White Lotus - Arrivederci

4) Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Keiran Culkin received this award for his role in Succession. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Jeff Bridges for The Old Man

Brian Cox for Succession

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong for Succession

5) Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook received this award for her work in Succession. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters

Melaney Lynskey for Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsay for The Last of Us

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

6) Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen won this award for his work in Succession. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

F Murray Abraham for The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun for Succession

Michael Imperioli for The White Lotus

Theo James for The White Lotus

Alan Ruck for Succession

Will Sharpe for The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard for Succession

7) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge won in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in The White Lotus. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Elizabeth Dibicki for The Crown

Meghann Fahy for The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore for The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus

Rhea Seahorn for Better Call Saul

J Smith Cameron for Succession

Simona Tabasco for The White Lotus

8) Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman won this award for his role in The Last of Us. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Murray Bartlett for the Last of Us

James Cromwell for Succession

Lamar Johnson for The Last of Us

Arian Moyaed for Succession

Keivonn Montreal Woodard for The Last of Us

9) Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid won this award for her role in The Last of Us. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Hiam Abbas for Succession

Cherry Jones for Succession

Melanie Lynskey for The Last of Us

Anna Torv for The Last of Us

Harriet Walter for Succession

10) Comedy Series

The Bear was named the best comedy series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The other nominees in the category were:

Abbot Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

11) Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer picked up this award for his direction in The Bear – Review. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show – Don’t Touch My Hair

Tim Burton for Wednesday – Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Bill Hader for Barry - Wow

Declan Lowney for Ted Lasso – So Long, Farewell

Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Four Minutes

12) Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer also won in the Writing for a Comedy Series category (The Bear – System). The other nominees were:

Bill Hader for Barry - Wow

Mekki Leeper for Jury Duty – Ineffective Assistance

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky for Only Murders in the Building – I Know Who Did It

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider for The Other Two – Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso – So Long, Farewell

13) Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White won this award for his role in The Bear. The other nominees in this category were:

Bill Hader for Barry

Jason Segel for Shrinking

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

14) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson won this award for her role in Abbott Elementary. The other nominees were:

Christina Applegate for Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisley

Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

15) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach picked up this award for his comic role in The Bear. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Anthony Carrigan for Barry

Phil Dunster for Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

James Marsden for Jury Duty

Tyler James William for Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler for Barry

16) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Bear picked the award in this category, thanks to Ayo Edebiri. The other nominees were:

Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisley

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple for Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams for Shrinking

17) Guest Actor for Comedy Series

Sam Richardson won the award for his role in Ted Lasso. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Jon Bernthal for The Bear

Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs Maisley

Nathan Lane for Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal for Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt for The Bear

18) Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light received this award for her role in Poker Face. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Becky Ann Baker for Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson for Saturday Night Live

Taraji P Henson for Abbott Elementary

Sarah Niles for Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso

The winners of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Reality, Variety, Documentary and Animation Categories

RuPaul won in the Host for a Reality or Competition Program category for RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the Structured Reality Program category, the winner was Queer Eye. The Unstructured Reality Program award went to Welcome to Wrexham. RuPaul’s Drag Race also won the Best Competition Program award.

The Variety Talk Series award went to The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. The Scripted Variety Series award went to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The Variety Special – Pre-Recorded winner was Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

The Simpsons won the Best Animated Program award. The 1619 Project on Hulu was the winner in the Documentary or Non-Fiction Series category. The Documentary Special award went to Still: A Michael J Fox Movie on Apple TV+.

The winners of the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Limited or Anthology and Movie Categories

1) Limited Series

Beef won the Best Limited Series award. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Show

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

2) Television Movie

The winner of this award was Weird: The AI Yankovic Story. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

3) Direction for a Limited Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin picked up this award for Figure of Light, Beef. The other nominees were:

Paris Barclay for Silenced, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Show

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time, Fleishman is in Trouble

Carl Franklin in Bad Meat, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Show

Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator, Beef

Dan Trachtenberg for Prey

4) Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin got this award for Beef (The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain). The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Joel Kim Booster for Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Fleishman Is In Trouble (Me-Time)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg for Prey

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover for Swarm (Stung)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

5) Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Steven Yeun won this award for Beef. The other nominees in the category were:

Taron Egerton for Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani for Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon for George & Tammy

6) Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Ali Wong picked up this award for Beef. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Lizzy Caplan for Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback for Swarm

Kathryn Hahn for Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & The Six

7) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser won this award for Black Bird. The other nominees in this category of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were:

Jesse Plemons for Love & Death

Joseph Lee for Beef

Murray Bartlett for Welcome to Chippendales

Ray Liotta for Black Bird

Richard Jenkins for Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino for Beef

8) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

The winner of this award was Niecy Nash-Betts for her role in Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The other nominees in this category were:

Annaleigh Ashford for Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone for Daisy Jones & The Six

Claire Danes for Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis for Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello for Beef

Merritt Wever for Tiny Beautiful Things

In conclusion:

The nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were a revelation in themselves, as HBO held the top place with the maximum nominations. Netflix took second place, holding 103 nominations. While Apple TV+ held the third position with 46 entries, fourth was jointly held by Hulu and Prime Video with 43 nominations each.

Disney+ had 40 nominations in all and stood at the fifth place. The Creative Arts Emmy has already announced their winners in backstage categories. With the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards already out, this year looks like it belongs to Succession, with The Bear as a close second. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was telecast live on Fox.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2024 progresses.