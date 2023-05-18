Succession Season 5: Why does Kieran Culkin feel there "could be more"?

Is Succession season 5 happening? As we stand on the brink of the satirical black comedy-drama bowing out of our screens, one of the show's lead actors seemed to have dropped a major hint of a round five.

Kieran Culkin, who plays the pivotal character of Roman Roy, told Forbes recently that before season 4 went into production, he had a talk with show creator Jesse Armstrong. In the conversation, the latter “threw out like three different ideas of what season five could have,” all of which sounded “great.”

Culkin told Jeff Conway of the New Jersey-based portal that he and Armstrong met while the fourth (and currently the final) season was in the pre-production stage. The latter “basically laid out” what the installment would cover and the actor remarked that the brief “kind of sounds like the end.” The 40-year-old added:

“And he goes Yeah, or... and he just threw out like three different ideas of what season five could. I went That sounds great.”

Kieran Culkin pointed out that the ideas made him feel that:

“there could be more, but it also feels like it could be the end. Both feel right.”

Succession is in the 4th season and has aired eight episodes till now. The finale is slated to be broadcast on May 28, 2023.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong suggested “brilliant ideas for a fifth season,” indicates Culkin

In the Logan Roy-led show, Culkin plays a rather interesting and relatable character that kind of balances out the tone of Succession. His Roman Roy is Logan’s son from a second marriage, who is described as an outspoken, rebellious, immature, sarcastic, and young adult man.

His father, played by Brian Cox, wants him to be responsible but Roman refuses to toe the line. Culkin’s deft portrayal in bringing forth the conflict has made him a fan-favorite character. And now when he’s telling something of a possible season 5, it has piqued curiosity among fans.

Before Forbes, the New York City-born had also told Variety that Succession might be getting a season 5. In the interview held last month, the actor said:

“Jesse told us at the season’s start that he thought this was the last one. And then he explained the entire season to me. When he finished, I said, “Well, that kind of sounds like the end,” and he goes, “Well, it could be, but…” and then he just spat out three ideas that he said were just off the top of his head, and that were all brilliant ideas for a fifth season.”

Culkin added:

“He had said something to the effect that Succession has a question that begs an answer. And by the end of the season, he gave them the answer…. It probably would have been great if we did another, but maybe not. I don’t know. All I knew was I could trust Jesse Armstrong to make that call.”

Succession, which is Jesse Armstrong’s 5th show as a creator, is about the Roy family, who owns the right-winged global media/entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Logan is at the top, but his failing health has jeopardized the company’s control and progression.

The HBO show premiered on June 3, 2018, and has won several Golden Globe Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2022 under the 'Outstanding Drama Series' category.

Succession season 4 returns with its penultimate episode, Church and State, on May 21, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

