"Not him controlling the lives of another set of people": Succession fans react to Brian Cox's casting in new James Bond show

While the towering figure of Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) may never fade from the memory of Succession fans, Cox is all set to return to TV screens. He will soon be seen in Amazon's upcoming Bond-themed game show, 007’s Road to a Million.

The James Bond-based show will feature unscripted episodes and will reportedly be set in some famous Bond locations.

It was only recently that Brian Cox appeared in Succession as the patriarch of the Roy family and the head of Waystar Royco. His character's influence is clearly visible on the show, especially in the recent episode that saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) fall to pieces without the strong hands of the family patriarch.

Given Brian Cox's character in the popular HBO show, it is no surprise that fans have already started to compare this new role in the James Bond game show with his former character, Logan Roy. It is also especially amusing for fans as Cox is set to play a character named "The Controller," who pulls the strings from the shadows. This is, again, very similar to the character of Logan.

Succession fans react to actor's new role (Image via Twitter)

This got fans from all over the world talking about the upcoming James Bond project and Cox's involvement in it.

Fans react to Brian Cox's casting in 007's Road to a Million

Though Cox had a legacy before Succession, it is evident that the veteran actor will be most remembered for his role in the HBO show, where he gave one of his finest possible performances.

Several fans took to Twitter to react to the news of him being cast in the new game show 007’s Road to a Million.

As per Empire Online, speaking about the new role, Brian Cox said:

"I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

So far, there is little detail available about the upcoming Amazon game show, and fans await more information about it.

Meanwhile, Succession is now streaming on HBO Max.

