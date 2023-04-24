"Is she pregnant or not?": Succession fans shocked over Shiv drinking

The mood has not been particularly merry in Succession-land after the death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). This has put things quite off balance, and Kendall Roy's (played by Jeremy Strong) celebrated KLR form already faded as quickly as it came to be in the first place. Through the pretext of the complicated GoJo deal, the latest episode finally focused on some of the more important plotlines and also managed to bring some key players back into action.

If the previous episode belonged to Kendall, this one was owned by Shiv (Sarah Snook), who was sidelined just weeks earlier by her ambitious but hollow brothers, who will perhaps never manage to step out of Logan's gigantic shadow. The episode saw Shiv strike back like Logan's true daughter by taking down her brothers rather slyly while teaming up with the big-shot Matsson (Alexandar Skarsgård) and winning his confidence.

However, among other things that have shone light on Shiv Roy in the latest episode of Succession, it seems that one particular instance has caught the eye of viewers. Fans noted that Shiv, despite confirming that she is pregnant, has been drinking and allegedly using cocaine, an observation that has concerned Succession fans after this episode.

Fans react to Shiv's drinking in Succession season 4 episode 5

Succession season 4 episode 5 certainly brought a number of complications to the table. This included a tour of Norway, a business deal that seems to be going awry all the time, and the consequences of a buried sibling rivalry.

As Shiv stood out in this episode, after being sidelined in the two that came before, fans noted something curious about Sarah Snook's character. They noted that Shiv was recklessly drinking and apparently using cocaine while being five months pregnant. She also did not change much, making fans question whether she is actually pregnant. Fans have also questioned Shiv's plans for the baby as she has been treating her apparent pregnancy with quite a visible disregard.

Virgo’s Groove @lovedroughthive When Mattson asked a pregnant Shiv if she wanted to drink and snort coke. #Succession When Mattson asked a pregnant Shiv if she wanted to drink and snort coke. #Succession https://t.co/I1mdlQ4c2V

Mack @idfkmack Me watching shiv do drugs, drink and betray all while pregnant #Succession Me watching shiv do drugs, drink and betray all while pregnant #Succession https://t.co/VMPILIvGPQ

Kathryn Quigley @WriterChickNJ So….was Shiv smoking, drinking AND snorting coke? Whilst pregnant? Or was she just pretending to snort coke? #succession So….was Shiv smoking, drinking AND snorting coke? Whilst pregnant? Or was she just pretending to snort coke? #succession

Lulupassau @danubelle2 why the hell shiv is drinking and doing coke when she’s pregnant is she getting rid of the baby? #Succession why the hell shiv is drinking and doing coke when she’s pregnant is she getting rid of the baby? #Succession

While some have expressed genuine concern for one of the most prominent characters in the show, others have simply come up with memes to talk about this moment concerning Shiv Roy, who finally seems to have stepped up in the fifth episode after spending most of her time on the sidelines this season.

Just remembered that Shiv is pregnant and we haven’t heard her or anyone else mention it yet #Succession HBO #Succession Just remembered that Shiv is pregnant and we haven’t heard her or anyone else mention it yet#SuccessionHBO #Succession https://t.co/3KRjx4ss1r

It is also quite eerie that the show has not addressed this issue properly at all. Given that Succession is surely not a show that leaves loose ends, fans suspect that there must be a proper reason why this pregnancy is not yet the belle of the ball. Viewers hope that future episodes of the show will address this matter in greater detail.

Succession is currently streaming on HBO Max.

