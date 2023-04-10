Succession season 4 episode 3 recap: The most intense episode yet?

With the last season of Succession underway, the show had to pull off some extraordinary things this time to ensure that the hit HBO drama got a deserving ending. The show's latest episode, which premiered on April 9, 2023, was probably the most important episode of Succession to date, with one event that will alter everything that we know and think about the show.

In essence, this episode was both the closing of a chapter and the beginning of a new power struggle, something viewers have not experienced yet, at least not in its essence. While most of the focus this week was supposed to be on Conor and Willa's wedding, it turned out that the third episode was holding some aces that would change the very game in motion.

Succession season 4 episode 3 recap: Even mountains can fall

The latest episode of Succession was so well-poised and intricately paced that it was difficult not to pay attention to every detail, every storyline, and every character in this episode.

The episode begins with Logan telling his youngest son, Roman, who recently turned to the dark side, that he needs to fire Gerri in what looks like another signature Logan Roy loyalty test. Of course, this puts Roman in a complicated position, given his history with Gerri.

Roman goes to the wedding in Ellis Island with a job in hand. Gerri senses from the very start that something is off with Roman, especially with the latter not doing or saying anything inappropriate for quite a long time. Roman shakily breaks the news to Gerri, who storms off without much explanation or protest.

Kendall also arrives soon to greet a complaining Conor, who is still hoping that his father will make it to the wedding. Before Roman could tell Conot that their father was on a flight overseas, Tom called Roman urgently to tell him that Logan was very sick.

The airplane staff found Logan on the bathroom floor unresponsive and were now giving him chest compressions. His heart had apparently stopped. All three children break down upon hearing this and try to talk to the old man on the phone. The jet turns back and brings Logan back to their home, with Roman still not ready to accept that his father has died.

They decide to tell Conor, but Conor has a rather intriguing response. He walks away from the news without much fuss. He reconsiders postponing the wedding but gets scared that it would give Willa time to rethink again.

Soon, the entire surroundings change, with lawyers drafting papers, the press preparing to break the news, and the children getting ready to face the consequences of what could be the biggest event of Succession.

As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv take a helicopter to see their father's body, Conor proceeds with the wedding with a few guests. They see the unresponsive Logan being carried away, marking the start of a new war of Succession.

