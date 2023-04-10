Succession season 4 episode 3: How are fans reacting to (spoiler)'s death?

The 3rd episode of Succession season 4 premiered on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and it witnessed the death of a major character that could potentially alter the course of the storyline. As the show heads towards its conclusion, a major plot twist was bound to happen, and sure enough, the story delivered splendidly on that line.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

The patriarch of the Roy family, Logan, shockingly dies on Connor's wedding day. This, however, is no surprise as his death was anticipated in the lead-up to the episode.

Twitter was flooded with tributes for the iconic character following his demise on the series. One user wrote that Logan ''will always be hated.''

Logan Roy was one of the most pivotal characters and his ruthlessness and cunning nature made him someone that fans loved to hate. The ongoing final season is left with 10 more episodes, and it'll be interesting to see how the show ends.

Succession fans react to Logan Roy's death in season 4 episode 3

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Logan Roy's death in the third episode of the fourth season. Many expressed their anger towards the character, whilst others were evidently sad.

In the third episode of the fourth season, Logan Roy decided to fire Gerri and tasked Roman with the job of informing her. Connor's wedding is the focus of the entire episode and whilst Connor hoped that his father would stop by, Logan was on a flight, wherein he fell sick, all of a sudden, and collapsed in the bathroom. Although the airplane staff desperately tried to resuscitate him, they failed.

With Logan's death, the story has taken a complete u-turn as it puts Roy, Shiv, and Kendall's lives in total uncertainty. Viewers can expect a lot more drama in the upcoming episodes as the series looks to provide a satisfactory conclusion to the storyline.

More details about Succession plot and cast

Succession tells the story of a wealthy family that owns a media conglomerate. Its patriarch, Logan Roy, is a ruthless businessman whose children are desperate to take over his role as CEO.

It depicts the numerous professional and personal conflicts that Logan Roy and his children need to deal with in a brutal and ugly battle for power. Here's the official description of season 4, as per HBO:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

The series stars Brian Cox in the lead role as Logan Roy, along with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong, among various others portraying the children of Logan Roy.

The next episode of Succession season 4 will air on HBO on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

