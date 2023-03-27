"We need more of that": Succession fans go berserk as Greg roasts Logan Roy in season 4 premiere

Season 4 of Succession premiered on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, March 26, 2023. While fans were waiting for the concluding chapter of the Roy family drama, one particular exchange in the episode caught everyone off guard.

Logan Roy and Greg were seen ruthlessly roasting each other in the most epic fashion. Logan is an extremely powerful cut-throat businessman, while Greg is his brother's grandson. Fans are used to Logan's demeanor but watching Greg go off on the boss was a breath of fresh air.

The hilarious family encounter took place on the occasion of Logan's birthday in his New York apartment. Fans thought the episode was perfect and long for more moments like these in the future.

‎Sara‎‎🌸 @writtenbysara we need more of that please! That was a great episode! I lost it when Greg and Logan were roasting each otherwe need more of that please! #Succession That was a great episode! I lost it when Greg and Logan were roasting each other 😂 we need more of that please! #Succession

Succession season 4 premiere: Greg Hirsch vs. Logan Roy gets Twitter talking

Successon's Greg is usually sweet and anxious most of the time, but across seasons 2 and 3, he has gained a lot of confidence by hanging out with the Roy family. Adopting traits from the billionaire's family was bound to happen, and fans finally witnessed this in the latest episode. Greg struck when the iron was hot, and not even Logan expected his relative to go off on him.

succession era @flexandchilll

#Succession I giggled a little when greg said "where are your kids, logan" I giggled a little when greg said "where are your kids, logan" #Succession

Michurino Wambsgans @michurine



“where are all your kids, uncle logan? on your big birthday?”



gregg ENDED him and he knew. “who wants to smell greg’s finger? guess the scent, win a buck. come on, roast me!”“where are all your kids, uncle logan? on your big birthday?”gregg ENDED him and he knew. #Succession “who wants to smell greg’s finger? guess the scent, win a buck. come on, roast me!”“where are all your kids, uncle logan? on your big birthday?” gregg ENDED him and he knew. #Succession

Don Vito @rob_belmonte_30 #Succession Was not expecting Greg absolutely flaming Logan in the season opener Was not expecting Greg absolutely flaming Logan in the season opener 😭😭 #Succession

Fans agreed that Greg got the best out of this exchange and was the victorious one at the roast. The sequence went on for a while, but in the end, Greg hit the final nail in the coffin with his epic comment on the absence of Logan's children on his birthday.

Logan's relationship with his children Kendall, Siobhan, Roman, and Connor has always been shaky, and Greg's comments certainly hurt the old man. Fans called this moment satisfying to watch and were overjoyed by Greg's character's development over four seasons. It certainly looks like Tom has trained him well.

What is Succession about?

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession is often hailed as one of HBO's greatest products in modern times. The show follows Logan Roy, the owner of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate.

While Logan has a vision for his company, his children and rivals think his ways are outdated and try everything to take the company away from Logan. But Logan fights back, making it difficult for anyone to take over.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4 reads,

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Succession will conclude with season 4. The show's unforgettable opening theme was helmed by Nicholas Britell.

