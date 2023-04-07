The Notebook and 4 popular movies to leave HBO Max in April 2023

As the end of April approaches, HBO Max is gearing up to bid farewell to a number of titles from their extensive library. HBO Max stands on par with major players like Netflix and Prime Videos, and is the go-to choice for quite a sizeable audience.

For their subscribers, HBO Max has on offer a diverse range of content across various genres, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more. From Hollywood blockbusters to independent productions, the platform caters to a wide range of movie enthusiasts. Additionally, the platform also features a variety of exclusive original movies and collaborations, adding to its overall appeal for movie lovers.

However, just like every other OTT platform, HBO Max also bids farewell to a number of films from its library every month. In this article, we take a look at some of the most notable titles leaving HBO Max this April, and why they're worth watching before they disappear from the streaming platform.

Se7en, Tenet and more - 5 movies that you should definitely watch before they leave HBO Max in April

1) The Notebook

The Notebook (Image via New Line Cinema)

The Notebook is a romantic drama from the house of New Line Cinema that was released back in 2004. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the screenplay from Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi was inspired by the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

The cast for the film includes Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles with James Marsden, Joan Allen, Kevin Connolly, Sam Shephard and others in supporting roles.

Set in the 1940s, The Notebook tells the story of a poor country boy who falls in love with a wealthy young woman. Despite their differences and opposition from her parents, they embark on a passionate summer romance. However, their love is tested by war, social class, and illness, and they are forced to make heartbreaking decisions that will affect the rest of their lives.

The movie is set to leave HBO Max's library on April 30, 2023.

2) Se7en

Se7en (Image via New Line Cinema)

Se7en is a 1995 crime thriller movie, again from the house of New Line Cinema. Directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the film has found its place among the best thriller titles ever. The cast of the film featured prominent actors like Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, John C. McGinley and others in pivotal roles.

Seven follows rookie detective David Millis and his experienced partner, William Somerset, as they are tasked with tracking down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his gruesome murders. The killer leaves a trail of cryptic clues, leading the detectives on a cat-and-mouse chase through the city. The climax of the movie is still considered among the best ever, and has found itself etched in cinematic history.

The movie will no longer be available to stream on HBO Max from April 30, 2023 onwards.

3) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a musical fantasy film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Tim Burton took charge of direction for the movie, with a screenplay that was based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel of the same name. The film stars Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore in central roles alongside David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter, Noah Taylor, Missy Pyle, James Fox, Deep Roy and Christopher Lee in pivotal roles.

The film follows Charlie, a young boy who wins a chance to visit the mysterious chocolate factory of the eccentric Willy Wonka. Along with four other children, Charlie embarks on a wild and surreal tour of the factory, encountering Wonka's fantastical creations and learning the consequences of their own greed and misbehavior. Through it all, Charlie proves himself to be a kind and humble child, earning Wonka's respect, admiration and also his precious factory.

HBO Max will be removing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from their roster on April 30, 2023.

4) The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption (Image via Columbia Pictures)

The Shawshank Redemption is an American drama written and directed by Frank Darabont. Based on Stephen King's 1982 novel, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film received critical acclaim for its screenplay and performance by the actors.

The cast of the film featured prominent actors like Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins in pivotal roles alongside Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows and James Whitmore in supporting roles.

The Shawshank Redemption follows Andy Dufresne, a banker who is wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Over the years, he befriends Red, a fellow inmate who helps him navigate the harsh realities of prison life. Together, they find ways to make their time behind bars more bearable. As Andy adjusts to life in prison, he uses his financial expertise to gain favor with the guards and eventually earn his freedom.

The classic will no longer be available to HBO Max subscribers from April 30, 2023 onwards.

5) Tenet

Tenet (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tenet is a science fiction action thriller from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures, directed by Chrisopher Nolan. The film released in theaters in 2020, during the pandemic, with a budget of $200 million and grossed $365 million worldwide. The cast of the film featured John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

Tenet follows an unnamed CIA agent, known only as the "Protagonist", who is recruited to prevent World War III from happening through the manipulation of time. The Protagonist must navigate through a world of international espionage and make use of a mysterious technology that allows objects and people to move backwards in time. As the clock ticks, he races against time to stop a dangerous Russian oligarch from destroying the world.

HBO Max is set to remove Tenet from its library on April 30, 2023.

The aforementioned films will be leaving HBO Max's library by the end of April 2023. All of these are popular and successful titles that have received praise from audiences and critics alike. If you love good cinema and have not yet watched any of them, be sure to check them out on HBO Max before the end of April.

