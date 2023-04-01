Fact Check: Did Morgan Freeman blast Joe Biden? Viral video debunked

A video of what seems like Morgan Freeman putting US President Joe Biden on blast has gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, a person impersonating the actor is heard criticizing the POTUS for joking about ice cream before addressing the recent Nashville school shooting.

The clip, which was initially uploaded on TikTok, quickly went viral, considering the actor's stature. However, the person in the video was not Morgan Freeman in reality. The Bruce Almighty star did not speak about Joe Biden.

Twitter user @realstewpeters was one among the many internet users who circulated the video in question. The video showed the person impersonating the actor in a hoodie and a beanie. He bears an incredible resemblance to the 85-year-old actor.

The caption in the video reads- “Children are killed and this FOOL is talking about chocolate chip ice cream," and the person in the video says:

“You tell me what the h*ll is going on. Children are getting killed in school and this fool comes in and starts talking about chocolate chip ice cream. What the h*ll is going on? “I’m Dr.Jill Biden’s husband.” We all know that, fool. Enough already. Get this guy out of there. Two years is enough. Everything costs more. Everything’s going down the drain. We’re being laughed at around the world. And this fool is talking about his ice cream. Get him out!”

Netizens were left dumbfounded by the video. An Oscar award stood right behind him on a bookshelf, leaving netizens convinced that the person in the video was Morgan Freeman himself. They could not believe that the legendary actor was publicly condemning Joe Biden for his actions. However, the video is not real.

Morgan Freeman did not criticize Joe Biden

The video, which has amassed over a million views across multiple platforms, does not include Morgan Freeman. The man in the video is TikTok user @themanofmanyvoices.

If one goes to the TikTokers profile, they can see various videos where he makes use of filters to change the way he looks. He also changes his voice to impersonate celebrities and well-known people.

Twitter also notified platform users that the viral video is a deep fake. They wrote online:

“Clearly not Morgan Freeman this is a celebrity impersonator aided with face filtering deep fake technology.”

This is not the first time Joe Biden has fallen prey to social media hoaxes. Several deep fake photos, including one of him falling down a flight of stairs, have gone viral in the past.

The TikTok video in question was referring to Joe Biden's recent public appearance where he addressed the horrific Nashville Covenant School shooting. The shooting left six people, including three children, dead. Prior to speaking about the ghastly attack, Biden quipped:

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr.Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s ice cream- chocolate chip. I came down here because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream.”

Internet users were enraged by the statement and put the President on blast online.

