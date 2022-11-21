What happened to Morgan Freeman's hand? Explaining why the actor wore a glove during the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Actor Morgan Freeman took center stage during the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium. Following the opening ceremony, the actor, who appeared alongside Ghanim al-Muftah while wearing a single golden glove on his left hand, received a lot of attention on social media.

Freeman performs alongside the Qatari YouTuber and Paralympian hopeful (image via Getty/Raul Arboleda)

Ahead of the premiere match between Qatar and Ecuador, the 85-year-old stole the show with his speech on hope, unity, and emotions. Singers Jung Kook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Nora Fatehi, and Myriam Fares were among the others who performed in the opening ceremony.

Why did Morgan Freeman wear a glove?

Fans who tuned in to the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup noticed something odd about Morgan Freeman's attire: he appeared wearing a single golden glove on his left hand. Though fans speculated about a Jamie Lannister-type 'fake' hand, the real reason is equally worrisome.

The golden hand is a compression glove Freeman is forced to wear (image via Getty/Lawrence Griffiths)

The glove is a compression glove that he has been wearing since 2008, after he was involved in a major car crash in Mississippi. Freeman was severely injured after his car went off the road and flipped several times. The actor was airlifted out of the crash. He left the hospital with a paralyzed hand despite several attempts to repair the nerve damage.

In a statement in 2010, Morgan Freeman spoke on the effects of the incident, reporting that he wouldn't be able to use his hand. He said:

"I suffered nerve damage and it hasn't gotten better. I can't move it."

Since then, he has had to wear a compression glove to keep a continuous flow of blood in his hand. He is also suffering from constant pain due to a chronic muscular condition called fibromyalgia, which developed from his broken shoulder after the accident.

Freeman shocked the world by appearing in the opening ceremonies in Qatar

The 85-year-old legend was the face of the United States' bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, before losing hosting rights to Qatar. He stunned the audience and viewers by appearing center stage for the opening with a Qatari YouTuber, Ghanim al-Muftah, who suffers from Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower spine.

The duo's message was punctuated with unity in diversity. (image via Getty Images/Unknown)

Back in 2010, as the United States was competing with Qatar to host the prestigious event, Morgan Freeman traveled alongside former US president Bill Clinton to Zurich, Switzerland, to deliver their pitch. Freeman famously slipped up while delivering his part of the speech, even pausing in the middle to apologize for having "missed a page."

Qatar ultimately won the hosting rights to the event, beating the US, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Qatar left no money unspent for the opening ceremonies (image via Getty/Raul Arboleda)

Morgan Freeman and Ghanim al-Muftah took to the stage to deliver an inspiring message of unity, which included living in a world where everyone could live together "under one big home" if we have "tolerance and respect." The performance ended with the pair reaching for each other's hands as images of fireworks were projected behind them.

