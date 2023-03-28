"This is a sick sick man”: Netizens enraged after Biden jokes about ice cream in first statement on Nashville shooting

Internet users are fuming after US President Joe Biden joked about ice cream in his first address to the nation since the elementary school shooting in Nashville that occurred just hours earlier on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The ill-timed speech was given at an East Room gathering of women-owned businesses.

In his statement, he joked that he only "showed up" to the White House event because he heard there would be ice cream. He then proceeded to talk about the horrific shooting that left three children and three staff members dead. He quipped:

"And I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not."

The 76-year-old's mood then turned somber when he addressed the shooting that took place at Covenant School, calling it "sick" and a "family's worst nightmare." Biden then demanded gun control laws.

As snippets of the speech went viral, netizens were enraged at the shallow response.

Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 @ProudElephantUS 3 children and 3 adults were just the murdered in an apparent hate crime on a Christian elementary school and Joe Biden comes out and immediately begins talking about ice cream.



This is a sick sick man.



Resign.

"This is our president?": Internet users slam President Biden for mocking the Nashville victims

Netizens were appalled at Biden's insensitive statement following the Nashville elementary school shooting. They called him evil and pathetic for making a mockery of those who died.

While many remarked that the speech was highly inappropriate, some pointed out that the people heard applauding and laughing at the jokes were equally "sick" and "insensitive."

User @StarrAli001, stated:

A comment reacting to the speech (Image via Twitter/ @StarrAli001)

Twitterati demanded that Biden get his priorities right and realize that the situation did not call for jokes. User @Juniorm0331 sarcastically remarked:

🇺🇸Junior M.🇺🇸 @JuniorM0331 Joe Biden* made it clear today. He doesn’t want Gun Control, he wants Chocolate Chip Ice cream!! #Priority Joe Biden* made it clear today. He doesn’t want Gun Control, he wants Chocolate Chip Ice cream!! #Priority

Whereas @IVB**tardia, remarked:

A comment reacting to the speech (Image via Twitter/ @IVB**tardia)

However, some netizens came to the defense of President Biden, stating that people are ignoring the "context" in which the remarks were made.

But these were immediately shut down by others who explained that the jokes were made despite knowing that the shooting had occurred, which made it worse.

A comment reacting to the speech (Image via Twitter/ @WHL808)

Here are some comments seen on Twitter reacting to the speech:

Cordale Hussell @CordaleHussel5 Joe Biden cracking jokes and talking about ice cream at his press conference about a school shooting. This is our president? Are you kidding? Joe Biden cracking jokes and talking about ice cream at his press conference about a school shooting. This is our president? Are you kidding?

Kari Lake War Room @KariLakeWarRoom



Not to make a mockery of their deaths.



Shame on We use ice cream to comfort our children when they're hurting.Not to make a mockery of their deaths.Shame on @JoeBiden We use ice cream to comfort our children when they're hurting.Not to make a mockery of their deaths.Shame on @JoeBiden. https://t.co/1Wma34ETmX

Vince Langman @LangmanVince Joe Biden making jokes about ice cream after a mass shooting at a school is a 1,000,000,000x worse than any mean Tweets Joe Biden making jokes about ice cream after a mass shooting at a school is a 1,000,000,000x worse than any mean Tweets

PATRIOT ROD 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @realpatriotrod

It wasn’t a laughable moment. His mind is definitely gone. Joe Biden literally did his version of a stand up comedian act including his ice cream shtick before addressing the school shooting in Nashville. Biden priorities.It wasn’t a laughable moment. His mind is definitely gone. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Joe Biden literally did his version of a stand up comedian act including his ice cream shtick before addressing the school shooting in Nashville. Biden priorities. It wasn’t a laughable moment. His mind is definitely gone. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rob @_ROB_29 3 kids and 3 school staff members were just killed!



Joe Biden decided it was appropriate to make a statement on the massacre by starting off like he’s a stand-up comedian



“I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream!”



What an evil POS 3 kids and 3 school staff members were just killed!Joe Biden decided it was appropriate to make a statement on the massacre by starting off like he’s a stand-up comedian “I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream!”What an evil POS https://t.co/VcBFgyIs7i

Chuck Garrard @GarrardChuck What the hell! Joe Biden live news conference about the Nashville shooting and Joe comes out joking and laughing, talking about ice-cream? Seriously? What an idiot!!! What the hell! Joe Biden live news conference about the Nashville shooting and Joe comes out joking and laughing, talking about ice-cream? Seriously? What an idiot!!!

🇺🇸 Team Trick 🏌 @TeamTrick2 Biden just made a fool of himself again.



There was a school shooting.



Biden comes out and says, "My name is Joe Biden. I'm doctor Jill Biden' husband. And I eat Jenny's ice cream. Chocolate chip'.



Then he laughs.



Then he talks about some kids.



What a POS!



No compassion! Biden just made a fool of himself again.There was a school shooting.Biden comes out and says, "My name is Joe Biden. I'm doctor Jill Biden' husband. And I eat Jenny's ice cream. Chocolate chip'.Then he laughs.Then he talks about some kids.What a POS!No compassion!

💞Jersey Girl💞 @Mimi2Aiden Did Joe Biden just seriously tell us his favorite ice cream flavor after children were shot is this an alternate reality or am I going to wake up from this bad dream just saying Did Joe Biden just seriously tell us his favorite ice cream flavor after children were shot is this an alternate reality or am I going to wake up from this bad dream just saying

mae ✨ ERAS TOUR 4-15 @cowboy_like_mae wtf is joe biden doing????? there was a school shooting and he's joking about ice cream!? wtf is joe biden doing????? there was a school shooting and he's joking about ice cream!?

H.L. Chiselfritz @RotNScoundrel The difference between chocolate chip ice cream and Joe Biden is that chocolate chip ice cream is popular. The difference between chocolate chip ice cream and Joe Biden is that chocolate chip ice cream is popular.

More on the Nashville school shooting

The horrific shooting occurred at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning at around 10 am. It was carried out by a former student at the school, Audrey Hale.

The 28-year-old was carrying three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and fired through one of the doors of the school. She fatally shot six people, including three children who were under the age of nine. Additionally, three adults too, were killed.

Hale was shot dead by the authorities, who responded within minutes.

According to statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, this incident was the 129th mass shooting that happened in 2023.

