WATCH: Video shows Nashville Police fatally shooting knife-wielding man

On Sunday, November 13, Nashville authorities released body-cam footage of officers fatally shooting a knife-wielding man on River Road Pike.

As per WKRN, at approximately 6:05 pm on November 12, Metro Police Officers Ryan Thomas and Cameron Vandermerwe responded to a call reporting that a man was throwing objects at vehicles along River Road Pike. The man was reportedly identified as 64-year-old Drandon John Brown. Several calls were made about him over the course of more than an hour, from roughly 4:45 to 6.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

In the footage, the officers can be seen confronting Brown along the highway. Officer Thomas can be heard asking the suspect if he could talk to him.

Brown, however, allegedly refused to co-operate with the officers. He also denied having taken any substances. He said that he has "a right to walk this street."

He also said:

"I haven't had a drop of alcohol."

As the situation escalated, Thomas turned to Vandermerwe and asked if he was ready.

ChudsOfTikTok @ChudsOfTikTok Nashville police fatally shoot a possibility intoxicated man walking on River Road Saturday night.

The officers escalated the situation, then failed to incapacitate the man with a taser, leading to them shooting him.

This was the 2nd fatal shooting on Saturday by MNPD. Nashville police fatally shoot a possibility intoxicated man walking on River Road Saturday night.The officers escalated the situation, then failed to incapacitate the man with a taser, leading to them shooting him.This was the 2nd fatal shooting on Saturday by MNPD. https://t.co/Rq7cEvCvxC

The suspect then proceeded to take something out of his pocket, which was later identified by the authorities as a knife. As the man approached the officers, Vandermerwe shot him with a taser, though this did not stop the suspect from walking towards them.

At this point, gunfire was heard, though it is unconfirmed which officer used their weapon. A police spokesperson said that Brown died despite efforts to provide aid to him at the scene.

Nashville shooting is under investigation

On Sunday, Nashville authorities released an official statement concerning the shooting. The statement read:

"The investigation is continuing into Saturday night's fatal police shooting on rural River Road Pike. A man on the roadway armed with a knife charged at an officer, resulting in the shooting."

The incident is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County District Attorney's Office.

WPLN reported that this is the second shooting involving the Metro Nashville Police Department over the course of the weekend.

The first shooting of the weekend

Yahoo reported that on the morning of November 12, Nashville authorities fatally shot an armed suspect in Madison.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Shane B. Murphy @shanermurph #Nashville

*potentially disturbing*

Early this morning (Nov 12) Nashville Police were investigating a separate shooting incident in Madison when a male entered the crime scene and produced a handgun; open firing on police. Three officers returned fire, striking suspect.



/1 BWC 1 *potentially disturbing*Early this morning (Nov 12) Nashville Police were investigating a separate shooting incident in Madison when a male entered the crime scene and produced a handgun; open firing on police. Three officers returned fire, striking suspect./1 BWC 1 #Nashville*potentially disturbing*Early this morning (Nov 12) Nashville Police were investigating a separate shooting incident in Madison when a male entered the crime scene and produced a handgun; open firing on police. Three officers returned fire, striking suspect./1 BWC 1 https://t.co/q1hrzoJsRE

As per WKRN, officers were at the scene of the Madison shooting to investigate a non-fatal shooting between civilians. As they investigated the scene, the suspect allegedly approached them with his hands in his pockets.

Officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets, but he ignored them and continued to walk towards them, crossing the crime scene tape. He reportedly then pulled a handgun and shot at the authorities, leading three Metro Officers to return fire, killing him.

The Madison shooting also remains under investigation.

Poll : 0 votes