"Didn't he just have locks? Morgan Freeman bald at Oscars 2023 leaves fans taken aback

American actor Morgan Freeman left his fans stunned after he was spotted rocking a bald look at the 2023 Oscars.

On March 12, the 85-year-old star was presenting an award alongside Margot Robbie when he was seen with his new look.

The new look comes days after Morgan Freeman shared a picture of himself on the internet sporting dreadlocks while standing beside a taco truck.

In the picture, the Bruce Almighty star can be seen wearing a blue cooking apron, yellow shades, and white locks, which previously led netizens to compare his look to HBO's House of Dragons' Targaryens.

"Didn't recognize him": Twitter reactions to Morgan Freeman's new look

After Morgan Freeman's new bald look at the 2023 Oscars went viral, Twitterati was stunned. As mentioned above, several users were taken aback considering he was recently spotted rocking white dreadlocks.

Some remarked that the Seven actor has finally aged, and they did not recognize him at first.

lulu @lhow22 I just saw Morgan freeman with dreads and ur telling me he’s BALD I just saw Morgan freeman with dreads and ur telling me he’s BALD

Estelle @EstelleDarlings Morgan freeman is bald. Morgan freeman is bald.

faero🍄 @faero_lane Since when was Morgan Freeman bald? I feel like I missed that Since when was Morgan Freeman bald? I feel like I missed that

g⁷blm🌊// SEEING BEYONCÉ @pradajh WHY IS MORGAN FREEMAN BALD??? WHY IS MORGAN FREEMAN BALD???

Morgan Freeman wore a glove on his left hand

During the same Oscars segment, Freeman was spotted wearing a black glove on his left hand while he was on stage alongside Margot Robbie presenting an award.

This left some of his fans concerned about his health. However, this is not the first time that the Lucy actor has been seen covering his hand.

As per The Guardian, in 2008, Freeman was involved in a serious automobile accident that led him to this situation. A newspaper editor at the time said:

“They had to use the jaws of life [hydraulic cutters] to extract him from the vehicle. He was lucid, conscious. He was talking, joking with some of the rescue workers at one point.”

Reportedly, his car had flipped over several times and the actor had to be airlifted to a hospital. While speaking with People Magazine in 2010, he said:

“I suffered nerve damage and it hasn’t gotten better. I can’t move it.”

Freeman began his acting career in 1964 by starring in The Pawnbroker in an uncredited scene. He got his first credited role in 1971 in Who Says I Can't Ride a Rainbow! as Afro.

He will next star in 57 Seconds, Sniff, Hate to See You Go, and Lioness.

