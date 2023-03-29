5 fan-favorite movies coming to HBO Max in April 2023

HBO Max is undoubtedly among the most popular streaming platforms that currently exist. It provides viewers with a varied catalog of promising and hit movies and TV series, including The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Mad Max: Fury Road, Black Adam, Chernobyl, The Staircase, and more.

Launched on May 27, 2020, HBO Max had 10,000 hours of content to stream, entailing everything on HBO, in addition to a vast selection of high-profile and fan-favorite TV series like Friends, Rick and Morty, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and more.

One of the biggest strengths of this streaming service is that it has arresting content for both young and adult audiences and also offers viewers a brilliant on-demand library.

In March 2023, viewers saw some highly popular movie releases on HBO Max, including Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Ghost Ship, Sinister, Selena, The Kid, Make Your Move, Best of Enemies and several others. Similarly, in the upcoming month of April, the platform is once again introducing an array of highly-gripping movies.

Letters to Juliet, Ghost, and more: 5 must-watch movies coming to HBO Max this April 2023

1) The Host

The Host is a highly thrilling and engrossing South Korean monster movie that is all set to make its arrival on popular streaming service HBO Max on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Multiple Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho has served as the director of this movie. He is also given writing credits for the same, alongside Ha Won-jun and Baek Chul-hyun.

The brief synopsis for The Host, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"A monster emerges from Seoul's Han River and begins attacking people. One victim's loving family does what it can to rescue her from its clutches."

The cast list for the 2006 movie includes Song Kang-ho, Park Hae-il, Byun Hee-bong, Bae Doona, Oh Dal-su, Yoon Je-moon, Go Soo-hee, Yim Pil-sung, Lee Jae-eung and several others.

2) Ghost

The 1990 classic romantic fantasy drama movie Ghost will arrive on the streaming platform on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Starring Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat and Demi Moore as Molly Jensen, it became an instant hit when it was released and even today, is considered one of the most emotionally driven romantic movies of all time.

Bruce Joel Rubin has acted as the writer of the movie, with Jerry Zucker as director. The official synopsis for Ghost, released by IMDb., reads:

"After a young man is murdered, his spirit stays behind to warn his lover of impending danger, with the help of a reluctant psychic."

Apart from Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, the movie also stars Whoopi Goldberg as Oda Mae Brown, Rick Aviles as Willie Lopez, Tony Goldwyn as Carl Bruner, Vincent Schiavelli as Subway Ghost, Gail Boggs as Oda Mae's sister Louise, and several others.

3) Letters To Juliet

Letters To Juliet is a heartfelt romantic drama starring Amanda Seyfried as Sophie Hall and Christopher Egan as Charlie Wyman. The film is all set to make its debut on HBO Max on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

First released in theaters on May 14, 2010, the movie was written by José Rivera and Tim Sullivan, with Gary Winick as director. As per the official synopsis of Letters To Juliet, released by IMDb:

"Sophie dreams of becoming a writer and travels to Verona, Italy, where she meets the "Secretaries of Juliet.""

Apart from Christopher Egan and Amanda Seyfried, the cast list for the movie also includes Gael García Bernal as Victor, Franco Nero as Lorenzo, Vanessa Redgrave as Claire, Luisa Ranieri as Isabella, Milena Vukotic as Maria, Marina Massironi as Francesca, and several others.

4) Coraline

Coraline is a hair-raising fantasy horror animated movie that was first released on February 6, 2009. The movie will arrive on HBO Max on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Inspired by Neil Gaiman's book of the same name, Henry Selick has served as both the writer and director of the movie. The official synopsis for Coraline, given by IMDb, states:

"An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets."

The promising voice cast for the movie includes Dakota Fanning as Coraline Jones, Jennifer Saunders as April Spink and her Other World counterpart, Teri Hatcher as Melanie "Mel" Jones and The Beldam, Dawn French as Miriam Forcible and her Other World counterpart, Robert Bailey Jr. as Wyborne "Wybie" Lovat, John Hodgman as Charlie Jones and The Other Father, and more.

5) We Are the Best!

We Are the Best! is a highly exhilarating Swedish drama movie, revolving around punk rock. The movie made its theatrical debut on 11 October 2013. The film is coming to the streaming platform HBO Max on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The movie has been gleaned from writer Coco Moodysson's graphic novel, Never Goodnight. Lukas Moodysson has served as the screenplay writer and director.

The official IMDb synopsis for We Are the Best! is as follows:

"Three girls in 1980s Stockholm decide to form a punk band -- despite not having any instruments and being told by everyone that punk is dead."

The cast members for the movie include Mira Barkhammar as Bobo, Liv LeMoyne as Hedvig, Mira Grosin as Klara, Mattias Wiberg as Roger, David Dencik as Klara's father, Jonathan Salomonsson as Elis, Alvin Strollo as Mackan, and Charlie Falk as Linus, among others.

Don't miss out on these new arrivals, dropping on HBO Max in April 2023.

