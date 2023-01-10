What time will Velma air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details about the animated series

HBO Max's highly anticipated animated series, Velma, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. The show is based on the titular character from the iconic Scooby-Doo universe. It focuses on the early days of Velma Dinkley and various other members of Mystery Inc.

The voice cast features Mindy Kaling in the lead role and many others who play important supporting roles. The series is helmed by well-known comedian and writer Charlie Grandy.

Velma on HBO Max: Plot, teaser, what to expect, and more details explored

HBO Max dropped the official teaser for Velma on October 7, 2022, and it offers a peek into the intriguing world of the beloved titular character. It opens with a quirky voiceover from Velma, who says,

''Dear HBO Max, I just learned you intend to make a genre-bending comedic origin story of Judy Jetson. When I heard this new version of Judy Jetson wouldn't be 'boy crazy,' the only word I had to describe my disgust is 'Jinkies!'

She further continues,

''If there is one thing the internet agrees on, it's that you should never change anything ever. I hope you die! Sincerely, Velma.''

The trailer maintains a funny and whimsical tone throughout, distinguishing itself from the beloved cartoon series. Along with the trailer, HBO Max also shared the official synopsis of the series on their YouTube channel, which states:

''VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to a fascinating and hilarious series that explores one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. The style of humor seems quite different from the original cartoon, and the series promises to offer a unique experience.

The series reportedly features a total of ten episodes, with the first two expected to be released on January 12, 2023.

A quick look at Velma voice cast and crew

Velma stars popular actress Mindy Kaling in the lead role as Velma Dinkley. Based on the teaser, Kaling sounds phenomenal as the iconic character, capturing her playful personality with remarkable ease.

Mindy Kaling has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films and shows over the years, including NBC's iconic sitcom, The Office, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and No Strings Attached, to name a few.

Actor Sam Richardson voices the character of Shaggy, Velma's closest friend, who's also attracted to her. Richardson's other notable acting credits include HBO's Veep, Ted Lasso, Hocus Pocus 2, and many more.

The rest of the voice cast includes actors like Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, and many others. Charlie Grandy, the series creator, is best known for his work on The Mindy Project, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Champions, among other shows.

Don't forget to catch Velma on HBO Max on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

