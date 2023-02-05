C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. It focuses on a brilliant detective named Cormoran Strike who sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a woman several decades ago.

The show stars Tom Burke in the lead role, along with several others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The new season reportedly features a total of four episodes, each with a runtime of approximately an hour.

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood season 3 trailer maintains a mysterious and dramatic tone

A brief trailer for C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood season 3 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest season. A woman approaches Cormoran about the mysterious case of a woman who went missing in 1974. The case went cold long back, and now Cormoran decides to take it up.

The major focus of the trailer is the case, and it shows Cormoran interviewing and talking to various people about the last time they saw the missing woman. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and dramatic tone similar to the previous installments.

The official description of the new season, according to HBO, states:

''Based on Robert Galbraith's bestselling crime novels, the sharp and suspenseful drama series C.B. Strike returns for a much-anticipated third season. Picking up in Cornwall, war-veteran-turned-private detective Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) is approached by a woman seeking help locating her mother, Dr. Margot Bamborough, who went missing in 1974.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Intrigued by the thought of their first cold case – particularly one nearly 40 years old – Strike and his trusted partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) agree to take on what becomes a fiendishly complex case. As the pair navigate untrustworthy witnesses, suspects, and even a notorious serial killer, Strike must deal with a devastating family diagnosis, while Robin juggles a messy divorce.''

Based on the C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood season 3 trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping series that delves deep into a shocking mystery and uncovers the truth behind it, with Cormoran once again at the center of all the action.

In brief, about C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood season 3 cast

The mystery thriller series features Tom Burke in the lead role as Cormoran Strike. Cormoran is a former war veteran who now works as a private detective. He is the protagonist of the story and it's his character arc that defines the emotional core of the series.

Burke has been brilliant throughout and continues to impress in the third season's trailer. Apart from C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood, Tom Burke has appeared in quite a few popular and critically acclaimed movies and shows over the years like Mank, BBC's The Musketeers, The Wonder, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes various other prominent actors like Sophie Ward as Anna Phipps, Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott, and Sutara Gayle as Kim Sullivan, among various others. The show has received high praise from critics for its writing, atmosphere, and acting performances.

Don't forget to catch C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood season 3 on HBO Max on Monday, February 6, 2023.

