What time will Succession season 4 episode 3 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot and more explored

Succession, the dark comedy family satire drama series, which is currently in its fourth and final season, is all set to make its arrival with a brand new episode, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, April 9, 2023, 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Developed by Jesse Armstrong, the series has amassed a devoted following over the course of its three seasons for its riveting plotlines, astounding twists, and interesting character arcs.

It's safe to say that Succession fans have been eager to see what episode 3 has in store for them, especially after the most recent episode. Succession season 4 episode 2 was titled Rehearsal and featured some incredible scenes, including Shiv discovering Tom's follow-up to Logan's playbook. The episode also saw Roman and Kendall supporting and helping Sandi.

Let's jump right in to find out all about the third episode of the satirical series' season 4 before the episode airs on HBO and HBO Max.

Succession season 4 episode 3 has been titled, Connor's Wedding

Scheduled to arrive on Sunday, the highly awaited third episode of the HBO show's final season has been titled, Connor's Wedding. Jesse Armstrong has served as the writer for the brand-new episode.

The upcoming episode will be the beginning of an extensive series of takedowns. It will once again see the induction of Roman into the chamber of command and witness the termination of Gerri. This astounding decision will lead to some serious repercussions, as the former interim CEO of Waystar Royco still holds plenty of leverage against none other than Roman. The episode will also showcase Gerri refusing to exit the company without claiming each and every strand of her dominance.

Another significant event in the upcoming episode will be Connor’s wedding as the title of the new episode suggests. Episode 3 will dive deep into the emotional aspects of the characters as the eldest Roy sibling re-evaluates Willa’s real intentions. The episode can also be expected to display a crucial business deal that will eclipse the significance of the wedding.

Take a closer look at the Succession season 4 cast members

The promising cast list for the dark comedy show's latest and final season includes:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

The fourth and final season of the show debuted on HBO and HBO Max on March 26, 2023. As stated in the series' official description for the final season:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Stay tuned for more Succession season 4 updates.

Poll : 0 votes