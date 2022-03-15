What did Kieran Culkin say at Critics Choice Awards? Internet dubs Succession star's speech "awesomely awkward"

The 27th Critics Choice Awards took place this March 13, 2022, at the Savoy Hotel in London and Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, honoring and celebrating the best achievements of television programming and filmmaking in 2021. The awards ceremony was simulcast on TBS and The CW and was beautifully hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs.

West Side Story and Belfast led the movie nominations with eleven nominations each. They were followed by The Power of the Dog and Dune with ten nominations each. Whereas the television nominations were led by Succession with eight nominations. Collectively, Netflix received 42 nominations, 18 for television, and 24 for films, the highest for any network or studio.

Actor Kieran Culkin won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a drama series category for his outstanding performance as Roman Roy in Succession. Since his winning speech aired, it has taken the internet by storm as viewers pointed out that it was "awesomely awkward."

Jared 🇺🇦 @Harkes Congratulations to Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook for best supporting actor and actress in a drama series! Kierans acceptance speech was awesomely awkward! Congratulations to Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook for best supporting actor and actress in a drama series! Kierans acceptance speech was awesomely awkward!

Succession star Kieran Culkin's speech steals the spotlight

It was an extremely successful night for HBO drama series Succession at the Critics Choice Awards as it won three awards, including a Best Supporting Actor Award in a drama series for actor Kieran Culkin.

Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech got all the attention as it soon went off the rails as the Succession actor admitted at the very beginning of his speech that he was not prepared at all to give a speech and was kind of hoping he didn't have to. In his speech, he said,

"I was really looking forward to that relief of not having to say anything,...I have not prepared anything, so anything can come out."

Viewers can clearly understand that the actor was certainly not lying, as he went on to reveal some of the secret information regarding two of his co-stars in Succession, including Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook, who received the Best Supporting Actress award.

The actor further said,

“Fun fact. Snook’s last name is actually pronounced Snoook, but I just can’t do that. Right?...Another fun fact. Matthew Macfadyen’s name is David. I’m just droppin’ bombs here. It’s true. Look it up. I’m just talkin’ now. I’m just saying things… and stuff.”

Fans react to Culkin's speech

While some in the audience at the Critics Choice Awards were quite baffled by the Succession actor's off-the-cuff speech, many other audience members broke into laughter. Viewers who witnessed the speech on-screen from home absolutely loved it, and it is quite evident from their positive responses on social media. Check out some of those responses here.

pajiba @pajiba Kieran Culkin's Critic's Choice Award Speech Was a Wonderful Mess pajiba.com/tv_reviews/kie… Kieran Culkin's Critic's Choice Award Speech Was a Wonderful Mess pajiba.com/tv_reviews/kie…

maya @TIT4NE me when i find kieran culkin critics choice awards speech in the criterion closet me when i find kieran culkin critics choice awards speech in the criterion closet https://t.co/dPwJ4IzrVS

Sally @SallySJW4you

Kieran Culkin's Critics' Choice Awards speech goes off the rails: 'I'm just dying up here'

yahoo.com/entertainment/… My boy! Season 3 was his season, and he deserves all the awards. #Succession #Succession HBO @succession Kieran Culkin's Critics' Choice Awards speech goes off the rails: 'I'm just dying up here' #KieranCulkin My boy! Season 3 was his season, and he deserves all the awards. #Succession #SuccessionHBO @succession Kieran Culkin's Critics' Choice Awards speech goes off the rails: 'I'm just dying up here' #KieranCulkinyahoo.com/entertainment/…

- @CRUELSUMMER666 Now I want Kieran Culkin to win more awards because that's definitely the funniest speech of the night Now I want Kieran Culkin to win more awards because that's definitely the funniest speech of the night

Culkin has been portraying Roman Roy's character in the television drama series Succession since it made its debut on HBO in 2018. While he had earlier received a lot of praise and recognition for his performance, winning three Golden Globe Award nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, this win at Critics Choice Awards is his first win for the role.

