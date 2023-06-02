Ted Lasso: 5 most hilarious scenes from Apple TV+'s sports comedy series

Sports comedy Ted Lasso from Apple TV+ is a hit not only with the audience but with the critics as well, winning 11 Primetime Emmy awards throughout its course. Although, at first look, the TV show can seem corny with tons of emotional cliches, however, somehow it works in its favor giving it an added flavor that charms the audience.

Ted Lasso can be hilarious and heartwarming at many junctures. Its ability to deal with both comic and emotional elements distinguishes it as more than just an American soccer show. From acting to writing, the series takes an ordinary plot and turns it around to make it exceptional.

Many fans refer to the show as the best thing that came out of Apple TV+, and it has both critical acclaim and the love of the audience to claim that crown. Throughout its three seasons, this sitcom-styled show had many noteworthy hilarious moments that fans would love to revisit now, after its alleged conclusion.

Ted Lasso: 5 comedic genius scenes that left an impression

1) Phoebe can’t stop swearing

This is probably the most hilarious scene in the whole series. In this scene, we see that Roy Kent’s niece, Phoebe, is in trouble for swearing in her school. Roy Kent is a character that has a habit of excessive swearing. As a result, it is a comedy gold mine to see him argue with the teacher and swear without realizing it is affecting Phoebe's conduct.

In the end, even when he realizes he can’t break out of his old habits, his attempt to sensor his cuss words by saying “F no” will make even the grumpiest person giggle.

2) Higgins and Jazz

Higgins turns to Jazz (Image via. Apple TV+)

In season 1, Rebecca has to go apologize to everyone because she has lashed out at them due to her problems with her ex-husband. The main candidate for her apology is Higgins, who was forced to quit work due to Rebecca's actions.

When Rebecca goes to Higgins, what awaits her is nothing short of a hilarious mess. Higgins is shown to sport a jazz beard and turn to jazz music to deal with his grief. The way he deals with his problems by turning to jazz is quite a comedic sight to behold for the audience, it is indeed one of the funniest scenes in the show.

3) Roy hilariously trying to coach kids

Roy Kent is an interesting character with an equally interesting choice of vocabulary. So, when he has to train a bunch of kids, including his own niece, who are all under the age of nine, chaos and comedy ensues.

This leads to some of the most hilarious scenes in the whole of Ted Lasso, as Roy struggles not to swear and train at the same time. It is truly one of the most memorable moments of the show.

4) The grand entrance of Led Tasso

With the return of Jamie, the ambiance of AFC Richmond became really tense. To change the atmosphere, Ted comes up with an alter ego, Led Tasso, who is angry and does not share the optimistic outlook of Ted Lasso.

This is quite a hilarious situation, as Ted throws in a bunch of wordplays and references as well. This chaotic mess of a situation does bring the tension down and is one of the best funny moments from Ted Lasso.

5) The first interaction between Keeley and Roy

Roy Kent definitely delivers the most hilarious moments of all time besides Ted Lasso. The former and Keeley have instant chemistry from the very start of the show. When Roy says he does not get angry easily and it's hard to push his buttons, Keeley immediately tries to make him angry.

When he does get angry, Keeley starts to mimic him and make voices while making an impression of an angry Roy. The whole scene becomes really hilarious. It is one of the most adorable yet hilarious scenes of the whole show.

Ted Lasso is a much-beloved show and has been making banks for its streaming platform. All seasons of the show are available to watch on Apple TV+. Although there is no official news of Ted Lasso season 4, fans hope that the popular show will make a return.

Poll : 0 votes