5 memorable moments from Ted Lasso finale

Ted Lasso season 3 episodes definitely were not a favorite with the critics as they found the writing to be not on par with the amazing cast and crew. The show had been quite a hit so far, winning 11 Primetime Emmys; however, the writing of the last season has only managed to give Ted Lasso a bumpy ride.

Whether it is Ted’s optimism or his self-doubt in which he expresses, “I know why I came, but it’s the staying around I can’t quite figure out,” Ted Lasso is a huge hit with the audience, ranking alongside giants like Succession and The Last of Us. Although it started out as a sitcom, it took an arc towards including drama elements more.

Even with so many critics complaining, the Ted Lasso finale had some great moments that fans enjoyed. It definitely pulled together the somewhat overstuffed and scattered storyline throughout the season and gave the audience the satisfaction they wanted.

Ted Lasso season 3 finale: 5 moments that stole hearts

1) Rebecca tried her best to get Ted to stay

Rebecca tried hard for Ted to stay. She debated previously selling the entire club as it would get her a massive $2 billion. Even if she sold a minority stake in AFC Richmond, she could still get a hefty amount to revamp the stadium and hire more players. Rebecca offered Ted a way to be the highest-paid coach with the money she would make from selling a minority stake.

She showed him options like Henry having his schooling in England and Michelle coming with him and teaching there. She even went as far as to say if he leaves, she will leave as well. Although, from the very beginning of the show, audience lobbied for Rebecca and Ted to get together, however, the platonic friendship that they displayed is pretty rare in Hollywood between a straight man and a straight woman.

It is one of the things that made their relationship so special and endearing for the audience and solidified the concept that soulmates do not always have to be romantic partners. So, when Ted refused her and went back to his home and family, it was truly heartbreaking for many.

2) Richmond AFC performed a song for their beloved coach

Much like John Keating in Dead Poets Society, Ted Lasso meant a huge deal for his team. Instead of standing on a bench saying, “Aye aye, captain,” the whole of Richmond AFC team decided to break out into a choreographed performance of So Long, Farewell. It is an iconic number from the classic Broadway musical movie, The Sound of Music.

Romcoms and Broadway shows are a huge part of the inspiration for the show Ted Lasso. Many fans were also reminded of the season 2 moment when the whole team performed NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye. The scene is also metaphorical if you look at Will the Kit man and the speaker he holds in both performances. In season 3, the speaker is much bigger, which goes on to signify how successful the club has gotten. It is truly one of the most memorable moments of the season.

3) Roy asked to join the Diamond Dog Squad

One of the best Ted Lasso moments from the finale was definitely Roy asking to join the Diamond Dog. Roy’s growth throughout all the seasons has been striking, to say the least. The season 3 finale finally showed him embracing his vulnerability and emotional side by asking to be a part of the Diamond Dog.

It was something Ted had been longing to hear for a long time, in fact, it was so unexpected for him, Nate, Beard, Trent, and Higgins that they were looking for hidden cameras to confirm their suspicion that it was a prank, till Roy blurted out:

“I’m not f—ing around here.”

One of the best things that worked in Ted Lasso season 3’s favor is the unadulterated corniness. Roy asking to be a part of Diamond Dog is one such moment that beautifully portrays the friendship that evolved throughout the Ted Lasso series.

4) Ted and Rebecca's sleepover

What got the fans most riled up was that the finale showed Ted waking up in Rebecca’s home. Many fans automatically assumed that the pair finally slept together and had a shocking reaction.

Beard and Jane also came down without many words, and Rebecca did not want to talk about the situation. After, what seemed like a lifetime, it was revealed that a gas leak was the cause they were staying with Rebecca the previous night.

The thing that Rebecca did not want to discuss, however, was that Ted decided to leave Richmond AFC and be with his family.

5) The team kept the sign

In one of the most emotional moments of Ted Lasso season 3, it was revealed that the team collected all the pieces of the destroyed BELIEVE sign and kept it somewhere, either in a book or behind a photo.

It may have looked corny to many, but it symbolizes that they kept what Ted taught them and will go on from here on just fine. The portion was one of the most heartwarming scenes of the entire series.

Fans are speculating if there will be a Ted Lasso season 4 from Apple TV+. Although many think it is possible due to the huge fanbase and widespread acclaim the TV series had, no official news has been out about it yet.

