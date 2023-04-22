What time will Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details to know

Ted Lasso season 3, the current season of the popular sports comedy-drama series, is all set to make its return with a new episode. Fans can watch episode 7 of the hit show on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Apple TV+.

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly have served as creators of the series, which has become a fan-favorite over the previous two seasons due to its emotionally charged and arresting plotlines.

It's safe to say that viewers of the Apple TV+ series have been eagerly waiting to see how the brand-new episode of the show's latest season will unfold. This comes after Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6, titled, Sunflowers, featured a friendly match taking the entire team to Amsterdam and an intriguing night out.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 has been titled The Strings That Bind Us

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 plot explored

Ted Lasso @TedLasso Despite what Jeff Goldblum in The Fly and our “tap-to-pay” society may tell us, change can be a good thing. Despite what Jeff Goldblum in The Fly and our “tap-to-pay” society may tell us, change can be a good thing. https://t.co/T4psFA5CzA

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12:00 am ET, the highly anticipated episode 7 of the Apple TV+ show's latest season has been titled The Strings That Bind Us. Phoebe Walsh has acted as the writer for the new episode.

The brief official description for the upcoming episode 7 provides the audience with hints regarding what the episode has in store for them. Viewers will witness the Greyhounds attempting an unexpected strategy that is considered quite unique by everyone involved. The new episode will also display Sam preparing to host a VIP at Ola's.

The official synopsis for season 3 episode 7 reads:

"The Greyhounds try a new strategy that has everyone thinking outside the box. Sam prepares to host a VIP guest at Ola’s."

Take a closer look at the season 3 cast list

The promising cast members for season 3 of the show include:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

Season 3 of the sports comedy show first released on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)"

Don't forget to watch episode 7 of Ted Lasso season 3, which will air on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am ET, on Apple TV+.

