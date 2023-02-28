Ted Lasso season 3 trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ sports comedy/drama show Ted Lasso is finally returning for a third season. It premieres on the streamer on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Ted Lasso is based on a character Jason Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League. Lasso is an American college football coach who unexpectedly landed a job as a soccer coach in England.

Seasons 1 & 2 of the show were praised for their compelling plot and their ability to tell human stories in the world of the high-paced game of soccer. Although Lasso is inexperienced in the sport, his optimism and gentleman-like behavior touch the hearts of thousands.

Ted Lasso Season 3: AFC Richmond is back to winning ways

1) Glory days are back for AFC Richmond

The released trailer radiated positivity and optimism. It looks like AFC Richmond will be one of the most successful clubs in England. At the end of the previous season, we learned that Lasso had propelled the team into the top flight of English football after months of blood, sweat, and tears.

AFC Richmond is oozing with confidence and is here to take the Premier League by storm. They might register several wins at the highest level and might even compete for trophies.

2) Nate's dilemma

Nate was made the new manager of West Ham United FC at the end of season 2. Nate has worked in AFC Richmond for a long time and has always put the team before his priorities. He and Lasso built a close relationship and were almost inseparable. But their bond gradually began deteriorating and one fine day, Nate decided to quit.

West Ham owner Rupert Mannion hired Nate to get back at Lasso. It's a dream come true for Nate since he is finally able to manage a huge soccer club, but in the back of his mind, he is recalling the wonderful time he had with Lasso and his team back in AFC Richmond.

3) Ted Lasso and his family cheer for Nate

Being the optimist and person Lasso is, in the trailer, is seen cheering for Nate's West Ham from the stands. He and his family are even to don West Ham jerseys during a match.

Despite West Ham and AFC Richmond being bitter rivals, Lasso supports his friend. The way Nate looks at Lasso makes us believe that he misses his old team and wants to return. Nate and Lasso have always shared mutual respect. It's to be seen if Nate can handle a job this big and bring glory to his new team.

What is Ted Lasso about?

Ted Lasso follows the story of an American caught in a British game. Lasso was originally an American college football coach who miraculously landed the job as AFC Richmond coach. This game is completely new for him but he works very hard to make things work.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb reads,

"American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League football team."

The show was developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. Season 3 will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

