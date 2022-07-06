"I always try to be optimistic": Sunmi reveals a strong mindset when discussing unavoidable regrets 

K-pop soloist Sunmi has showcased her incredible talent time and again ever since she debuted with girl group Wonder Girls back in 2007. After departing the group in 2010, the singer ventured on her solo journey as a music artist. She has enjoyed immense success as a soloist, with millions of fans cheering her on at every turn.

However, like any other K-pop soloist, Sunmi too had to walk down a few rocky roads in her professional career. She recently sat down with veteran rapper Lee Young Ji and spoke on a variety of subjects, including her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis.

When asked about how she deals with “unavoidable regrets," the artist responded in a way that highlighted her maturity, wisdom and strength of mind. She said:

"I try my best every moment not to regret. However, I always try to be optimistic."

K-pop soloist Sunmi in conversation with Lee Young Ji

Sunmi has been a K-pop idol for 15 years, with 2022 marking the tenth year of her solo career in the music industry. The veteran singer has lived through numerous ups and downs in her career and personal life. Battling a mental health condition since 2020, the singer has steadily strengthened herself in the face of adversity.

As a guest rapper on Lee Young Ji’s YouTube show My Alcohol Diary, she shared her life experiences with the famous personality while enjoying some delicious snacks and engaging in insightful conversation.

As the interview continued, Lee Young Ji asked Sunmi about her perspective on regrets and how she deals with them. The artist understood the question and took it in her stride. She responded:

"I think in a way there was reason for every action that I did during that moment. Because of the regrets in my past, I am now an improved version of myself."

Sunmi seems to have an optimistic mindset when it comes to looking back on the past. In fact, she credits her past for the present which is an excellent way of not getting bogged down by regrets. However, the artist also revealed that it took her some time to become this person and that she was not always this strong.

According to the veteran singer, the biggest push for her was realizing that she could only heal once she changed her outlook and worked through her pain.

"I even had bad times where I took medication. But I realized that there is no need for me to be like this. I can't take medication forever."

More about the artist

Sunmi continues to be a legendary K-pop singer, appreciated by fans for her unique music and cheerful personality. Her transparency and honesty has comforted thousands of fans.

The soloist recently made a comeback to the K-pop scene with the release of her digital single album Heart Burn on June 29, 2022. She also dropped the official music video for the album’s title track of the same name. Her new album, Heart Burn, is reportedly the “day version” of her former hitmaker pporappippam and narrates a passionate love story.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far