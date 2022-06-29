SUNMI unveils GOOD GIRL GONE MAD tour dates and venues: London, Helsinki, Amsterdam, and more

K-pop legend SUNMI will be heading to North America soon to perform live for her fans. The idol announced her upcoming tour, titled GOOD GIRL GONE MAD, on Wednesday, June 29. The concert will kick off in August 2022, giving fans plenty of time to gear up.

The former Wonder Girls member revealed the tour details just a few hours after her comeback with a digital single, Heart Burn. The latest single is a lighter, or a “day version,” of her previous single pporappippam.

Fans were ecstatic after hearing the news and commented on how the idol didn’t call it a ‘world tour’ but just a ‘tour.’ They were excited about the many cities the Heart Burn singer had on the list and discussed how they plan to gear up for the tour.

SUNMI’s GOOD GIRL GONE MAD tour: Schedule and locations

On Wednesday, June 29, SUNMI made her comeback with Heart Burn. Fans rolled with laughter at her fan media showcase which features GOT7’s BamBam as MC. Hours after the release, she dropped the dates and venues for her upcoming tour, GOOD GIRL GONE MAD, completely out of the blue.

The GOOD GIRL GONE MAD tour will take the K-pop legend to Europe, North America and then South Korea. It is set to commence in August and end in October.

For the European leg of the tour, the K-pop icon will perform in Warsaw (August 14), Madrid (August 17), Offenbach (August 19), London (August 21), Amsterdam (August 23), Paris (August 26), and Helsinki (August 28).

The GASHINA singer will then head to North America and perform in eight cities. The North American leg of the tour will include concerts in Chicago (September 2), Toronto (September 4), Atlanta (September 6), Seattle (September 8), Los Angeles (September 12), San Francisco (September 13), and Vancouver (September 15).

Finally, she will return to South Korea and perform in Seoul on October 8. While GOOD GIRL GONE MAD has not been dubbed a 'world tour,' it seems that the idol will be traveling quite a lot.

Additional details regarding tickets and venues for SUNMI’s GOOD GIRL GONE MAD tour have not been revealed yet.

Fan reactions to the tour announcement

The sudden release of tour dates has fans scrambling to save money for tickets. Multiple K-pop idols including TXT, ITZY, LOONA, (G)I-DLE, and GOT7’s Youngjae have recently announced their concert tours. Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN have already started their respective world tours.

As SUNMI dropped the tour dates, fans had varied reactions. Check out some of them below.

Mira 🐲 @_mira666 sunmi world tour... she would be iconic to see live sunmi world tour... she would be iconic to see live

🍑 Katie ❤️‍🔥 | Experienced Boatman @sunmi_is_art THEY REALLY DROPPED THE TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT JUST LIKE THAT THEY REALLY DROPPED THE TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT JUST LIKE THAT

alia @cowlikelia sunmi tour this august sunmi tour this august https://t.co/2XOoo3SKzm

D @dilarski sunmi announces her world tour in amsterdam and suddenly im cured of my depressive episode. sunmi announces her world tour in amsterdam and suddenly im cured of my depressive episode.

On the same day, June 29, SUNMI had a fun time with GOT7’s BamBam who served as the host in her fan media showcase for Heart Burn. The duo are managed by ABYSS COMPANY and have filmed a few projects together already.

They met for the first time years ago when BamBam debuted with GOT7 as a teenager. They continued to trend on Twitter even five hours after the media showcase ended.

Meanwhile, the Heart Burn music video currently sits at 812k views on YouTube.

