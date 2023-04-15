What time will Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 air on Apple TV+?

Ted Lasso, the highly immersing sports comedy-drama series, which is currently in season 3, is all set to make its arrival with a brand new sixth episode exclusively on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET). Created by Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, and Brendan Hunt, the intriguing series has become quite popular over the last two seasons for its enthralling storylines.

Without a shred of doubt, followers of Ted Lasso have been quite curious to witness what the upcoming episode 6 of the show's 3rd season will bring to them, especially after Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5, titled Signs, saw some interesting and challenging series of events, including Richmond losing against Newcastle United with a 4-2 score.

The previous episode also showcased Zava announcing his retirement through a social media video after failing to show up for the game against Manchester City. Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the new sixth episode of the show's 3rd season, ahead of its debut on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 has been titled, Sunflowers

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:00 am ET, the highly anticipated episode 6 of the third season of the Apple TV+ series has been titled, Sunflowers. The story for the upcoming episode has been written by Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, while Brendan Hunt has acted as the screenplay writer.

The official brief synopsis for season 3's episode 6, Sunflowers, given by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"A friendly match takes the team to Amsterdam, where one night out unlocks truths for many.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode doesn't reveal much, but it does provide the audience with some fascinating hints about what to anticipate. As the audience will witness the team competing in a friendly match in Amsterdam, it is certain that the next episode will be full of exciting sets of events.

The new episode will also display the team going on a night out where they will be spilling some hard-hitting truths. Thus, fans are in for an arresting new episode.

Take a closer look at the Ted Lasso season 3 cast members

The cast list for the show's latest season entails:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

Season 3 of the show premiered on March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+. As per the official description of the show:

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)"

Catch episode 6 of Ted Lasso season 3, which will arrive on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 am ET, on Apple TV+.

