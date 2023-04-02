What time will Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 air on Apple TV+?

The Apple TV Original sports comedy Ted Lasso is now premiering its third season. After a successful run of two seasons, Apple brought the series back for a third installment on March 15, 2023. Three episodes of the series have already premiered and fans are looking forward to the next one.

The sports comedy is all about the titular character Ted Lasso, an American football coach who was hired by a British football team. With limited knowledge of the rules of soccer, Lasso rose to the challenge with his signature optimism.

In the last episode of Ted Lasso, viewers saw Zava joining Richmond, evoking a celebration. Meanwhile, Jamie felt his talent was being overshadowed by the larger-than-life visage of the star player. Rebecca finally met with the psychic at her mother's request and Ted figured out that his ex-wife Michelle was in a relationship with Doctor Jacob, their old therapist.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 is expected to release on April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to drop exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on April 5, 2023, at 12 am ET. The third season of the sports comedy will reportedly have 12 episodes and fans can look forward to a new episode every Wednesday until May 31, 2023.

Episode 4 has been titled Big Week

The upcoming episode will feature Richmond gearing up to face off against West Ham. Ted will run into an old friend, Nathan, who is now the manager of West Ham. Considering the history between them, it is likely that Nate will give Ted the cold shoulder while Ted will cheer him on with his optimistic attitude. Fans will also see Rebecca on edge given that it is a match with Rupert's team, as she tries to make sense of what the psychic said.

The official synopsis for episode 4, by Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Everyone's feeling the pressure as Richmond gear up to play West Ham. Ted is reunited with an old friend."

Take a look at the cast list

Paula |TL spoilers| @rom_communism7 In the mood to bring this back In the mood to bring this back 😄😄 https://t.co/9g3Q7Pue7S

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 cast list includes Jason Sudeikis as Lasso and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard. They will be joined by Hannah Waddhingham as Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, and Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion, among many others.

Ted Lasso season 3 is reportedly the final season and showrunner Bill Lawrence has claimed that fans can expect all the plotlines to be resolved soon. As per People, Brett Goldstein joked about a potential fourth season, saying:

"I keep saying– I have said to Jason, season 4 could be ‘Ghost Lasso,’ where we carry on but Ted Lasso is now haunting the locker rooms and trying to inspire the players from the other side.”

While another season does not seem plausible, viewers look forward to spinoff prequels or sequels in the future. As of now, fans can enjoy the upcoming episode of the sports drama on the Apple streaming platform this Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes