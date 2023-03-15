Where was Ted Lasso shot? Filming locations of the Apple TV+ comedy series explored

The latest season of the beloved series Ted Lasso was shot in several locations across many soccer venues in England. No stones were left unturned to make the upcoming season a special one.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will also be its final installment. Lasso is looking to take his team to the next level while facing heated competition from Nate, who is the new manager of West Ham United. Nate previously used to work for AFC Richmond, but following a misunderstanding with Lasso, he chose to leave the team.

Nate still loves his previous club and Ted will be more than happy to have him back. Yet, both clubs are looking for glory on the soccer pitch, and the filming locations of Ted Lasso have impressed viewers who have joined the characters on their journey.

Ted Lasso filming locations explored

SkyEx Community Stadium in Hayes, Middlesex

The SkyEx Community Stadium in Hayes, Middlesex, is home to Hayes and Yeading FC. This location serves as AFC Richmond’s training ground and is located near the West London Studios. The stadium is a 15-minute train ride from London’s Paddington Station.

If you're interested in watching a real game of soccer at this stadium, you can do so by paying a modest fee of £10.

Selhurst Park

AFC Richmond’s home ground is called Nelson Road aka the Dog Pound. But this stadium is the home of real-world Premier League side Crystal Palace.

However, you'd be surprised to learn that the show takes greater inspiration from the club rather than just featuring its ground. Richmond’s home kit comprises the same red, blue, and yellow color combination as Palace’s 2018/19 season kit.

Furthermore, both teams are nicknamed after animals - The Eagles for Crystal Palace and The Greyhounds for AFC Richmond. Some of the scenes in Ted Lasso use a computer-generated crowd, but others use actual Crystal Palace fans.

The London Stadium

At the end of season 2, we learned that Nate had left AFC Richmond to join West Ham United as their manager.

This means Apple TV+ has acquired the rights to film at the club’s beautiful London Stadium. Originally built to host the 2012 Olympics, the 66,000-capacity venue has been owned by the Hammers since 2016. It has also regularly hosted concerts and other cultural events.

What to expect from Ted Lasso season 3?

The upcoming season of the show will even serve as its final season, and the main focus will be on the relationship between Lasso and his friend-turned-rival Nate.

The official synopsis of Ted Lasso season 3, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads,

"In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

It further reads,

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+.

